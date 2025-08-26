Working Holiday News
Dallas restaurants are turning Labor Day into a 3-day weekend
Labor Day is the federal holiday honoring American working stiffs — a holiday one used to celebrate at a backyard barbecue or picnic. There are surely plenty who take that route. But for others, every holiday is an excuse for brunch and/or cocktails, and/or both, and that's what this list is about.
Here are restaurants and some hotels doing their best to turn Labor Day into a three-day weekend.
Cantina Laredo
Tex-Mex chain will bring back its USA ’Rita, a patriotic twist on the restaurant’s signature Casa ’Rita — a colorfully layered red, white and blue frozen margarita with flavors of blue Curaҫao and strawberry puree. The USA ‘Rita will be available from Friday August 29-Monday, September 1 at the locations in Addison (4546 Belt Line Rd.) and Frisco (1125 Legacy Dr.)
The Charlotte
Henderson Avenue spot will host an All-Day Happy Hour on Monday, September 1, featuring favorites such as the Smash Burger or Wagyu Glizzy, alongside cocktails like the Margarita, Espresso Martini, frozen Peach Bellini, and Ranch Water, all for $9.
City Works Eatery & Pour House
Fort Worth is the only Texas location of this Chicago-based chain with chef-driven food and craft beer on tap, and they'll be open for brunch on Labor Day, Monday — the one day of year you can celebrate a Monday off with brunch. The menu will include a breakfast burger (with egg, candied bacon, arugula, cheddar, and fries); bananas Foster pancakes with rum caramel & spiced walnuts; brunch shots like Cinnamon Toast with Fireball and rumChata; and a Mini Espresso Martini with Absolut, Kahlua, and Owen’s nitro-infused espresso.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle
Steakhouse is hosting a shareable feast for two, from August 28-September 1, featuring a 32-oz Prime Porterhouse + sides, plus salad, plus dessert for $155.
Del Frisco's Grille
The upscale American grill chain will offer a Labor Day special, extending from August 28-September 1, featuring a half rack of ribs glazed in BBQ sauce, served with potato salad and street corn for $25. At all three locations: Plano (7200 Bishop Rd. #D9), Southlake (1200 E. Southlake Blvd.), and Fort Worth (154 East 3rd St.).
The Hampton Social
Downtown brunch spot is adding an extra day of brunching, beyond its usual Saturday-Sunday, on Labor Day Monday, from 10 am–3 pm with dishes like wild berry French toast, lobster rolls, and steak & eggs, plus cocktails such as the signature Hampton frosé and espresso martinis.
Haywire
Enjoy Hill Country-inspired brunch from Wagyu pastrami hash to cinnamon-orange pancakes to barbacoa chilaquiles: Saturday August 30–Monday, September 1, when they'll be open until 3 pm.
Ida Claire
Southern restaurant will host a three-day Labor Day weekend brunch, with pull-apart blueberry biscuits, fried chicken, creme brulee French toast, lemon-poppyseed pancakes, mimosas, and more. Saturday-Sunday August 30-31, 9 am-4 pm, Monday September 1 from 11 am-4 pm, and they'll also host a regular breakfast on Labor Day from 8-11 am.
JOA Grill
Korean BBQ spot is usually closed on Mondays, but it will open on Monday, September 1 for dinner, with a variety of menu items from their “Taste of JOA” including meats to grill at the table, pork kimchi stew, and tofu steak. Sounds intriguing!
Santa Cabana Weekend at Hotel Anatole with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their summer togs.Hotel Anatole
Mexican Sugar
Latin-inspired brunch with vanilla cinnamon pancakes, steak & eggs, and cocktails. Saturday, August 30–Monday, September 1 from 11 am–3 pm.
Sixty Vines
Escape to wine country with vineyard-style dining and shared plates including orange morning bread, tuna crudo, or Spanish-style albondigas, with a BYO Mimosa Bar featuring fruits and juices. Brunch is served all three days: August 30-September 1 from 11 am-3 pm.
Whiskey Cake
Local American chain is rolling out a new brunch menu and they're debuting it on Labor Day weekend, when brunch will run for three days straight — Saturday-Monday. New dishes and cocktails include the B.L.T. Toast with candied bacon, steak hash with grilled flat iron and avocado hollandaise, and deviled eggs with a Bloody Mary twist.
HOTELS
Hilton Anatole Santa Cabana Weekend
Four-day event from August 29-September 1brings Santa and Ms. Claus to the Hilton Anatole's JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex for poolside family-friendly activities and a sneak peek of the hotel’s signature Christmas at the Anatole programming, including holiday crafts and photo ops with a giant polar bear, train rides, foam parties, themed food & beverage offerings like Christmas cookies and snow cones. If you're not staying at the hotel, you can join the fun with a day pass via ResortPass.
Virgin Hotels Dallas Celebrate Labor Day Weekend
Expect fun all weekend long at the Design District hotel, from August 29-September1, with rooftop pool parties, pilates & Patrón, drag brunch, and sunset swims. Book a room at Virgin Hotels Dallas for suite accommodations and pool access, or reserve a VIP table at The Pool Club for spritzes, margaritas, and frozen specialties. [Note: Non-hotel guests must purchase a $25 day pass or VIP reservation for pool entry.]