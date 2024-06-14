This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas features new menus for summer, new openings, lunch and brunch additions, drinks, chefs, and more.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Blaze Pizza, the fast-casual pizza chain, will open a new location in Frisco on June 18 at 11411 Coit Rd. #100, at the intersection of Eldorado Parkway in the Lexington Village Shopping Center. The store is from franchisee Daniyal Ranmal and will be managed by Daniyal’s sister Kiran, who recently left a five-year career as an English teacher. Daniyal will also open two more locations in Celina and Princeton by 2025. Blaze has three other Dallas locations, including Irving, Rowlett, and Greenville Avenue.
Curry Up Now, the California-based Indian chain, is opening a new Dallas-area location at 2717 Cross Timbers Rd. #400 in Flower Mound. This is the first for Ekam Gourmet Kitchens LLC, a women-owned and operated franchise group led by Samy Kilaru and Kiran Khajuria, whom Curry Up Now CEO Akash Kapoor calls "a dynamic duo and perfect brand ambassadors." The chain is noted for dishes like tikka masala burritos, deconstructed samosas, and Indian-style tacos.
Komodo has introduced a new weekly Social Hour Tuesday-Thursday 5-8 pm and Friday from 4-8 pm featuring $10 cocktails such as Sake Bombs, and $8 bites such as mushroom tacos, salmon truffle roll, crab rangoon, and kalbi short rib.
New menus
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company has brought back its pickle pizza featuring 50 Best Maid pickles, creamy garlic sauce, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red pepper flakes, dill, and parmesan. A large 16-inch is $26 and a small 12-inch is $21. You can also get a slice for $8.50. It's available through August 6 at both locations at 1923 Greenville Ave. and 1145 Peavy Rd.
The Goat Dallas, a Euro-Mediterranean restaurant in Uptown, has added brunch and lunch. Menu highlights include a chicken waffle board, the everything omelet, ribeye sandwich, and a mixed grill featuring Lebanese-style chicken and beef skewers with rice, grilled vegetables, hummus, and pita bread. Lunch is Monday-Friday from 11 am-4 pm; brunch is Saturday 11 am-4 pm and Sunday 11 am-5 pm.
Kenny’s Burger Joint has launched a special called the wolf featuring a burger cheddar, pepperjack, French fries, bacon, jalapeños, white queso, and ranch, wrapped in a tortilla for $15. It's available through June 30 at the Plano and Frisco locations.
Stirr has new dishes at its locations in Dallas and Addison that include elote queso blanco, French dip sliders, spicy buffalo chicken flatbread, honey sriracha glazed salmon, and Stirr’s standard breakfast. New desserts include mini key lime pie, red velvet cookie sundae, and Reese’s peanut butter pie.
Birdcall has a new K-Pop sandwich with fried chicken, Korean-style BBQ glaze, gochugaru chili flakes, and kimchi slaw. The sandwich was designed by Birdcall VP Amador Acosta, who was looking to create an approachable but authentic introduction to Korean fried chicken. A vegan option substitutes a vegan patty, and a gluten-free option has grilled chicken and lettuce bun. It will be available until July 2 in all Dallas Birdcall locations: Carrollton, Frisco, and Richardson.
Chicken Salad Chick has added white chocolate layer cake to its permanent menu. The cakes feature three layers of white chocolate sponge cake with melted white chocolate and butter and cream cheese frosting. It can be ordered by the slice for about $6, and is available at the 12 Chicken Salad Chick locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.
Golden Chick, the Texas-based chain, added a new Thai-inspired hot honey sriracha sauce, selected via social media polling and now available through September 1 on tenders or wings or a mix of both.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has a new menu items for summer including Italian sausage & peppers pizza, featuring cup n char spicy Italian sausage and red bell peppers; strawberry spinach salad; and strawberry or blueberry cheesecake. A revamped cocktail menu features new drinks such as lime-cello tini, New York sunrise, Brooklyn rum punch, and basil mojito.
Razzoo's has a new "Shellebration" menu featuring coconut shrimp, shrimp & oyster gumbo, fried oyster po'boy, Cajun shrimp cocktail, and grilled oysters on half shell. There are also new summer cocktails such as the Summer Slammer and Tito's All-American Lemonade.
The Salty has a limited-edition treat inspired by a pasta dish: The cacio e pepe brioche knot will be available from June 14-16, made with 24-hr brioche filled with whipped parmesan & black pepper cream, tossed in garlic butter and grated parmesan for $4.40.
Beverages
Smoothie King is offering a free Smoothie Keg with the purchase of a Smoothie six-pack while supplies last at select locations, including Arlington at 1705 N. Collins St. This keg was made exclusively for Smoothie King smoothies; the cocktail base is made with fruits and organic vegetables. Additionally Smoothie King is launching the Smoothie King Six-Pack with six flavors including: gladiator, angel food, peanut power chocolate, pineapple surf, Caribbean way, and banana boat.
Capital Grille has a new botanical-forward cocktail called the Negroni Bianco made from Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, bergamot flavors of salt-washed Italicus, and aromatic notes from Carpano Bianco Vermouth.
Mi Dia From Scratch is doing a lychee lemongrass margarita as its June margarita of the month, featuring Casa del Sol Silver Tequila and Aperol, with pineapple, lychee, lemon, and lemongrass, available at the Plano, Grapevine, and Flower Mound locations.
Pappas Bros Steakhouse has a new slate of cocktails for summer including a kiwi daiquiri, dancing debutante (Bacardi Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dolin Blanc, peach, mint, ginger beer), wascally rabbit (Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal, Tequila Ocho Plata, carrot, orange, fennel, lemon, black sesame salt), and lychee martini. Each cocktail can also be made spirit-free.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar at Legacy West is combining creative flavors through gin cocktails as part of the ‘summer of gin’. This offerings include newest addition herb your enthusiasm, which pairs Botanist gin with notes of lemon, peach, and basil. The permanent vacation is crafted with Botanist gin, watermelon purée, mint simple syrup, and Aperol.
Chefs and business
Anchor Sushi Bar, the sushi concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, has appointed new lead sushi chef Kesao Otake for both the Preston Hollow and Knox locations. Otake's culinary background includes both Japanese and French training including Senderens in Paris. Most recently, he was at the award-winning Sushi Sake in Richardson.
Instacart and Uber have partnered to bring Uber Eats restaurant delivery to Instacart customers. Groceries can be ordered from local retailers – all fulfilled by Instacart and its shopper community – as well as dinner from restaurants, fulfilled by Uber Eats and the couriers on its platform. Dallas customers can tap on the “Restaurants” tab in the Instacart app, browse menus, place orders, and track deliveries in real-time.
Shipt, the same-day delivery service, is now offering delivery from Spec’s including spirits, wine, beer, and snacks.