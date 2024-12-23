Eat Up These Food Events
The 5 very best food and drink events in Dallas during Christmas week
The biggest event of the week, if not the year, is Christmas. But there are four other days this week, with five culinary offerings for your holiday fun. You can complete last-minute shopping at a German-inspired market filled with sweets and treats. Indulge in a Wagyu tasting. Wind down with an afternoon tea, or stretch away stress with a brewery yoga class. And a final chance to take a Christmas light tour paired with desserts and hot chocolate. (If you're looking for what's open on Christmas Day, we've got that list here, and if you're seeking advice on where to take holiday guests, we've got suggestions here.)
Monday, December 23
Texas Christkindl Market
The 14th annual German-style Christmas market in Arlington will come to a close Monday, giving patrons one last chance to shop handcrafted gifts and authentic German food and treats. Think chocolates, schnitzel, bratwurst, and more. Hosted by the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, the market is located on the north plaza of Globe Life Field and is open 11 am - 8 pm.
Thursday, December 26
Wagyu Tasting Dinner at Eataly
The Italian gourmet market inside NorthPark Center will host a four-course tasting dinner featuring a variety of highly graded cuts of Wagyu beef. Courses will be paired with bold Italian red wines. The dinner will take place in Eataly’s cooking school, La Scuola. Price is $125 and start time is 6 pm.
Park Cities Christmas Lights, Chocolates & Sips Tour
Hop aboard a motorcoach for a guided Christmas light tour of Dallas’ Park Cities neighborhood before the season is over. The $63 price includes treats from local desserts venues including María Andrée Boutique Bakery in Snider Plaza and Le Reve Gelato & Patisserie as well as hot chocolate on the bus. Participants may also BYOB. The tour begins at 6:30 pm and the meeting location will be provided to ticket holders. There is also a tour taking place on Saturday, December 28.
Saturday, December 28
Yoga in the Beer Hall at TUPPS Brewery
Stretch away the stress of the season with this complimentary yoga class at TUPPS brewery in McKinney. The class begins at 10 am and the brewery opens at 11 am for post-class brews and seltzers. BYO yoga mat and note that the class is outdoors in the covered beer hall, which does have heaters.
Sunday, December 29
A Sparkling Holiday Tea Party at Central Market
The Central Market Plano Cooking School will host a holiday-inspired afternoon tea perfect for winding down after the chaos of Christmas. No cooking required to enjoy a menu of salmon and cucumber tea sandwiches, gougeres with turkey and cranberry salad, cranberry-pistachio scones with clotted cream, jam tartlets with Christmas preserves, sticky toffee pudding, speculaas (spice cookies), and assorted hot teas and poinsettias. The adults-only event is $70 and begins at 3 pm.