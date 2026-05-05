Sweet new spot
Downtown Dallas' most iconic tower adds bakery-cafe with La Colombe coffee
A new bakery and takeaway market is debuting in an iconic downtown skyscraper with an exciting coffee development for Dallas. Called Little Heron, it will open at Fountain Place, bringing a European-style cafe, bakery, and grab-and-go market to the city’s bustling core — along with a dedicated location for renowned La Colombe coffee.
According to a release, it will open for breakfast and lunch starting May 20.
Little Heron is open to the public and comes from the team behind Cypress at Fountain Place, an exclusive private, members-only dining club in the same building, at 1540 Munger Ave. The new cafe focuses on breakfast and lunch service, with an emphasis on breads, pastries, sandwiches, and prepared foods designed for dine-in or to-go.
“Little Heron is a natural extension of the Cypress experience,” says David Bachrach, general manager of Cypress in a release. “It brings the same level of intention, artistry, and hospitality beyond our membership walls and into the everyday rhythm of Dallas, creating something that feels both transportive and accessible.”
Fountain Place, home to Cypress and Little Heron, in downtown Dallas. Photo courtesy of CBRE
Though the exact menu has not yet been revealed, the bakery will feature daily, house-made items displayed in window-facing cases, including viennoiserie, salads, and sandwiches, along with packaged goods and a well-edited selection of wine. "All designed to entice passersby in the same way as a stroll through Paris," the release promises.
Most exciting of all for coffee connoisseurs is Little Heron's coffee program.
"Adding to its distinction, Little Heron will mark the first Dallas partnership with La Colombe, the Philadelphia-based, internationally renowned coffee roaster known for its commitment to quality, innovation and craft," the owners say in the release. "This collaboration brings a new level of coffee culture to the city, pairing world-class beverages with artisanal pastries and thoughtfully prepared meals."
Located in downtown Dallas near the Arts District, Little Heron sits inside Fountain Place, the 58-story glass tower designed by I. M. Pei. The building’s plaza and fountains, originally designed by landscape architect Dan Kiley, place the café within one of the city’s most recognizable architectural settings.
“With Fountain Place having been such an important part of Dallas for more than 40 years, it’s incredibly meaningful to introduce something new within a place that already holds so much history,” says Bachrach. “We’re excited to thoughtfully add to that legacy and, over time, hope Little Heron becomes a place people return to again and again.”