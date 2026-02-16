Booze news
Richardson's Lockwood Distilling plants new gastropub in downtown Garland
Lockwood Distilling Co., the Richardson gastropub known for its small-batch spirits and equally compelling food menu, has landed in Garland.
The distillery quietly debuted over Valentine's weekend at 532 Main St., taking over the space formerly occupied by Infinity Arcade. The opening was, apparently, a big hit with Garland locals.
“We got our butts kicked, and last night was the BOMB,” the restaurant shared in a Facebook post, noting that it would close for a few days for “making some changes” and “hiring some folks” before Lockwood Distilling makes its official debut later this week.
This is the third location for Lockwood Distilling, joining the original in Richardson and a McKinney outpost that followed in 2024. A Fort Worth location closed last fall.
Owners Evan and Sally Batt had been “courted” by the city of Garland to bring their popular concept to the increasingly food-centric downtown Garland area. The buzzy neighborhood is also home to Intrinsic Smokehouse and New Haven-style pizzeria Fortunate Son, and will soon have its own outpost of popular Bishop Arts restaurant Taco y Vino.
Unlike the Richardson location, Lockwood Distilling Garland won’t be making its Texas-style gin or straight Bourbon whiskey. Instead, it will be more of a showcase for those spirits, with a 5,000-square-foot taproom and dining room that will serve cocktails made with Lockwood’s spirits and an extensive menu of Southern cuisine.
Dining options range from snacks like smoked pecan pimento cheese dip to heartier fare like a smoked bologna muffuletta and a 44 Farms skirt steak that’s served with chimichurri and confit marbled potatoes.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the cocktail menu is extensive, with a solid line-up of frozen libations like the Lockwood Bramble, mixed with gin, pineapple rum, berries, and lime juice; and the Little Red Corvette, which swirls together the Bramble with a potent (and also frozen) Bourbon Sidecar.
Drinkers can also order flights of Lockwood spirits, including its Honeysuckle Gin or Bourbon Cream, plus classic drinks like martinis and Cuba Libres.
Lockwood Distilling is set to officially open its doors for full lunch and dinner service on Wednesday, February 18.