Unique steakhouse Lunami Latin Cuisine to open in Oak Cliff Dallas
A restaurant serving steak and Honduran food is coming to Oak Cliff: Called Lunami Latin Cuisine, it'll open at 101 W. Davis St. #100, at the Vance at Bishop Union, the apartment and condo building at the corner of Zang Boulevard, where it will open in December.
Lunami Latin Cuisine is from Edith Elvir, who owned a few restaurants in her hometown of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, before moving to Dallas. She is partnering with her daughters Kate and Stephanie Lorenzo, both college graduates in marketing and architectural engineering respectively.
“We wanted to bring something new to Dallas, typical flavors from Latin America combined with steakhouse dishes," Elvir says.
On the steakhouse side, they'll do ribeye with chimichurri, skirt steak, and their baby back ribs. True to steakhouse form, there'll be a wide selection of sides including baked, mashed, or fried potatoes, fried plantains, asparagus, and fundidos, a cheese blend with chorizo, beans or jalapeño. They will have seafood dishes as well, including ceviche.
But their menu will also offer Honduran dishes such as baleadas — similar to a burrito, with egg, beans, chorizo and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. In addition, they'll serve tacos to cater for the residents of the building and surrounding business seeking a quick meal or grab-and-go option.
Dishes are meant to be shared and range from $30 to $35. They will serve a family-style grilled platter or parrillada that feeds 4-6 people, with beef, chicken, chorizo, and ribs, and a surf & turf option.
They'll be open for weekend brunch with pancakes, avocado toast, French toast and classic mollete, an open-face sandwich with refired beans and cheese.
The restaurant will have a street-side patio and will also provide a stage for Latin-American artists to showcase their pieces.
“We want to bring some art and happiness to the community with a well-decorated space for families to enjoy, dance, singing, enjoyable and family oriented, while sharing a piece of our culture," Elvir says.
The Vance at Bishop Union was formerly known as the Novel at Bishop Arts, but was renamed after it was acquired by Houston-based real estate investment and property management company Barvin.
Barvin CEO Eric Barvin says they're excited to welcome Lunami Latin Cuisine, which he describes as "a vibrant, elevated take on Latin flavors that reflects the spirit and energy of Bishop Arts."
"We believe Lunami will not only enhance the resident experience at Vance but also become a destination for the broader community, adding new excitement and warmth to the Bishop Arts District," he says.