Mango News
Upscale Indian fusion restaurant Mango Yard to open in Frisco
An Indian restaurant that promises to be much more is coming to Frisco: Called The Mango Yard, it's set to open in early 2026 at the booming intersection of University Drive and Coit Road on the border of Prosper, in a new center at 12275 University Dr. #100.
The restaurant is ambitious in concept and decor, featuring a menu with Indian classics such as biryani and lamb seekh kebabs, but that goes beyond with a more diverse offering, incorporating elements from other cuisines such as Italian, Asian, and Mediterranean.
The restaurant is from childhood friends Santosh Kota and Prem Kumar, who reconnected after Kota visited Kumar in Dallas. Kota is a veteran restaurateur who owns locations of the Dal Moro's Italian pasta chain; Kumar is a financial analyst and investor.
"During my visit to Dallas, I noticed there was great potential for a high-end, high-ambience, high-quality Indian restaurant that also could provide entertainment experiences," Kota says. "The restaurant scene back home in India has seen big changes, and we want to provide a taste of that in Dallas."
That means a menu that incorporates global and contemporary influences. One example is their flatbread featuring chicken tikka — one of India's most popular dishes consisting of chicken marinated in spiced yogurt and grilled — but served on a flatbread with onions, cheese, and coriander.
Some of their dishes will combine Indian and Italian elements such as alfredo-style rigatoni flavored with Indian spices; or chicken rigatoni, with Indian-spiced grilled chicken and chili flakes. Other dishes will feature Asian ingredients or techniques such as bao buns and Indo-Chinese Manchurian veggie bites with chili mayo.
Weekend brunch will lean heavily into fusion with dishes such as masala avocado croissant, masala omelet, gulab jamum French toast, and bone marrow uttapam, a gluten-free rice-batter pancake topped with mutton bone marrow broth.
The space, which seats 120 with 30 additional seats on the patio, will reflect their ambition with natural materials used to create an upscale, inviting lounge atmosphere, and a full bar with cocktails.
The restaurant name speaks not only to the strong role that mangoes play in India but also to the mango yards in South India, where people gather and relax.
"We want to offer a different experience with modern cuisine, ambience, and a high level of service," Kota says.