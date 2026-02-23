Restaurant closure
Beloved Japanese restaurant Mr. Max to close in Richardson after 2 years
After nearly two years of slinging its sushi and skewers, beloved Japanese izakaya Mr. Max will depart Richardson at the end of the month.
The restaurant announced that it would shutter its location at 800 N. Coit Rd. in a Facebook post on February 21. The Richardson location of Mr. Max opened in July 2024, joining the Irving original that was founded by the late chef Hare Nakamura. In 2013, Mr. Max was acquired by the Las Vegas-based Mon Restaurant Group, which also brought Monta Ramen to Dallas the following year.
The group did not share a specific reason for Mr. Max’s Richardson closure. It comes less than two years after the original location was named as one of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., and earned a Restaurant of the Year nomination in CultureMap’s 2024 Tastemaker Awards.
“After much consideration, we share that Mr. Max Richardson will close its doors at the end of this month,” the restaurant posted. “Serving you has been a genuine privilege. Your smiles, celebrations, and continued patronage have meant more to us than words can express.”
Over the years, Mr. Max has earned a solid reputation as a destination for authentic izakaya style fare, attracting droves of diners who were willing to line up for its takoyaki and super-fresh sashimi, both perfect for pairing with an ice-cold Sapporo. Though some diners appreciated the grittier, older vibe of the Irving original, the Richardson restaurant managed to deliver the same quality and experience that turned Mr. Max into a DFW icon, making it equally likely to draw a crowd.
Fortunately for its fans, the restaurant confirmed that the Irving location is unaffected by the closure, though it’s not unreasonable to think that the lines at that might be even longer now that there’s only one remaining Mr. Max.
If you’re looking to dine at the Richardson location of Mr. Max one final time, there are still a few days left to swing by before the doors close for good after Saturday, February 28.