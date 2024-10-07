Things to Eat
Don't miss the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week brings a diverse lineup of tasty events, with flavors ranging from authentic Japanese and Italian to burgers paired with Burgundy. Also, the biggest college football game of the year happens this week, and there's a watch party to match.
Monday, October 7
30th Anniversary Omakase at Nobu
The tribute omakase menu will feature dishes crafted by chef Nobu in the early days of the restaurant’s journey, like yellowtail jalapeno, scallop dry miso, and black cod butter lettuce. The dinner is $130, plus tax and gratuity, and will be offered only from October 7–13. Seatings begin at 5 pm.
Tokyo Nights at Musume
The upscale Japanese destination has debuted a new event series inspired by Japan’s culinary scene after dark. Taking place from 8 pm–midnight, “Tokyo Nights” will feature on-theme cocktails from mixologist Gabe Sanchez and an eight-dish dinner menu with items like beef tallow fries, bao bun cheeseburgers, and hand rolls. All menu items and drinks are $9 each. While the event is geared toward those who work in the service industry, Tokyo Nights is open to the public.
Wednesday, October 9
Villa Splendida Olive Oil Wine Dinner at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse
The Colony’s Italian steakhouse will host a four-course pairing dinner featuring Villa Splendida extra virgin olive oil. Menu items include Hamachi crudo, mushroom carbonara tortellini with cacio e pepe and shaved truffle, 55-day aged Snake River Wagyu strip with tallow potatoes and asparagus, and olive oil cake with olive oil gelato. Pricing is $95, plus tax and gratuity. Optional wine pairing available for $45 more. Dinner begins at 6 pm.
Thursday, October 10
Piedmont Wine Dinner at MoMo Italian Kitchen
Explore wines from the Piedmont region of Italy without leaving Dallas during this four course pairing dinner at MoMo’s in Lake Highlands. Menu items include tenderloin and ricotta tortellini, rabbit loin, braised beef with grilled polenta, and chocolate hazelnut panna cotta. Dinner is $100, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
DIFFA Dallas Burgers + Burgundy
The 15th annual event created by chef John Tesar returns to The Village Dallas featuring celeb chefs from across DFW and the nation to present their unique take on the perfect slider paired with a glass of wine. Tickets start at $95 and include burgers, wine pairings, plus an open bar. The event begins at 6:30 pm.
Friday, October 11
IWA 5 Sake Pairing Experience at Sushi | Bar Dallas
The pairing experience will feature pioneering sake producer IWA 5 in a vertical range of releases (2019-2022) paired with a 17-course omakase menu from Sushi | Bar Dallas. With Thursday’s two seating times sold out, a Friday date has been added with very limited seating available at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $295.
Rivalry Weekend at Happiest Hour
Annual Texas-OU watch party will boast more than 40 large-screen TVs plus three 40-foot LED screens for ultimate viewing. There’ll also be live country music and a game day menu of football fare, like nacho towers, loaded cheddar fries, and foot-long mozzarella sticks. Libations include large-format cocktails (enough for eight to 10) and more than 30 beers on tap. Table reservations are sold out but there are still tickets for general admission on the lawn ($25) and rooftop access ($50). Doors open at 10 am and kick-off is at 2:30 pm.
DFW Italian Festival
Second annual celebration of authentic Italian cuisine, music, and traditions returns to Levy Event Plaza in Irving. Guests can expect eats and drinks like New York-style pizza, meatball sandwiches, gelato, Italian wines, frozen bellinis, and Aperol spritzes, along live music, a bocce ball tournament, Italian car show, cooking demos, kids activities, and more. Organized by local nonprofit DFW Italians, the event supports charitable causes including Special Olympics, the University of Dallas, and the North Texas Food Bank. Admission is $5 (children 10 and under get in free) and the event will run from 12–9 pm.