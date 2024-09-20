Sushi News
Dallas sushi restaurant Oishii opens in ex-Pei Wei at Preston Forest
Sushi is now being served at Preston-Forest in Dallas, thanks to chef Thanh Nguyen, who has opened a new location of his vastly popular Oishii restaurant at this buzzy intersection.
Located at 11700 Preston Rd. #650 — also known as the former Pei Wei space — Oishii Preston Forest has opened on September 20, ready to serve sushi and Pan-Asian cuisine to the North Dallas and Preston Hollow areas.
The restaurant is beloved for its imaginative rolls, hospitality, and broad menu with not just sushi but also Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, including classics like orange chicken. They serve as a convenient lunch spot with reasonable prices on favorites like the spicy salmon cabbage salad and sushi lunch platter. At dinner, it's specials like Peking duck, coconut sea bass, crab & Chinese asparagus soup, and the Royce sushi roll drizzled with truffle oil.
Scoring the Pei Wei space was a coup; it closed at the end of February after 20 years. Oishii was courted by the landlord, who wanted a traditional full-service restaurant in the space.
Nguyen previously worked at restaurants such as Nakamoto in Plano and Steel, before taking over a former Vietnamese buffet on Wycliff Avenue to open the first Oishii in 2003. The concept has maintained a devout following even through an expansion of new locations at SMU, in Plano, and Grapevine.
The menu at Preston Forest will feature many of the same innovative dishes served at the four existing Oishii locations such as the 42 Roll, Tribeca Roll, Royce Roll, Himalayan Roll, On the Border Roll, and Thanh Scallop Roll.
Oishii also has popular off the menu dishes including the Dallas Roll, Mustang Roll, Main Street Roll, and Salmon Tomato Sushi. They have a full bar, and their most popular cocktail is their Lychee Martini.
According to a representative from the restaurant, chef Thanh is debuting a new Preston Roll in honor of the newest location.
All locations are introducing a new wine menu with a Reserve List of special occasion wines; as well as a new Specialty Cocktail Menu, with Asian-inspired cocktails including Asian ingredients such as Japanese whisky, sake, shochu (rice liquor), yuzu marmalade, and sesame. The Nigiri Negroni for example contains sushi rice and soy sauce.
The chain also has a popular half-price bottle wine program, offered at different locations on different nights:
- Mondays: Oishii SMU Boulevard (Dallas)
- Tuesdays: Oishii Preston Forest (Dallas), Oishii Parkwood Boulevard (Plano), and Oishii Highway 114 (Grapevine)
- Wednesdays: at Oishii Wycliff Avenue (Dallas)
Happy hour is available at the Plano and Grapevine locations only, Monday-Thursday from 5-6:30 pm at the bar and sushi bar with $3 to $9 small plates, $9 glasses of select wines, and $10 specialty cocktail drinks.