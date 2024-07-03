Taco News
Buzzy taco shop brings Mexican-Asian fusion tacos & burritos to Celina
A North Texas taco spot known for its fusion creations is now open in Celina: OMG Tacos, a buzzy concept that first debuted in 2015, has opened at 605 S Preston Rd. next to Kolache Shoppe in a newly built shopping center, where it's serving its signature blend of Asian and Mexican flavors.
OMG Tacos debuted in 2018, a collaboration from five co-owners —Tony Nguyen, Calvin Nguyen, Holly Nguyen, Tommy Nguyen, and Mary Wong — who opened their first location in Richardson, then The Colony. Celina is their third. (They also had locations in Fort Worth and Uptown Dallas, both now closed.)
OMG serves tacos, burritos, quesadillas, loaded fries and nachos, tortas, and rice bowls, with a choice of meat or vegan options, such as chicken, pastor, barbacoa, steak, pork, or vegan fish.
The rice bowls and burritos have proved to a be a favorite in Celina, Calvin says.
"I think this store, out of all three, we sell a lot more burrito and rice bowls, and we offer two types of burrito: The Cali Style and the Texas style," he says.
"Texas-style" means they come with rice, while "Cali-style" means French fries, right inside the burrito.
Though this location has the same menu items, the atmosphere is different and more family-oriented.
"The demographics are different, the customers are different; other than that, our food is the same," Tony says. "Here, we do see a lot more large parties, a lot more groups of families than our other stores. The other stores see more individuals who come in and buy smaller items."
Currently, the restaurant is in the soft-opening phase with limited hours from 11 am - 9 pm, but the owners are aiming to stay open until midnight, keeping in tune with the trademark late hours observed at Richardson and The Colony.
Celina was chosen for its community feel and its proximity to Frisco, where Tony and his wife live.
"I feel like everyone here in this town knows each other," he says. "That's really cool to see that everyone here is a very connected community, which we love to see. We're trying to learn our customers names because we do see them pretty regularly."