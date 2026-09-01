Coming soon
Original ChopShop adds healthy salads to Richardson's CityLine Market mix
A restaurant chain known for its chopped salads is headed for a buzzy Richardson district: Original ChopShop, a fast-casual chain famous for its bowls, salads, and sandwiches, will soon debut at 1419 E. Renner Rd., in the Whole Foods-anchored CityLine Market.
According to a release, opening day will be Wednesday, September 23.
The Richardson shop will be the brand's 16th location in Texas and 30th chainwide. Original ChopShop made its DFW debut in 2018 with a first location in Las Colinas. They were founded in Scottsdale in 2013 but relocated their headquarters to Plano in 2016.
The menu centers on customizable bowls, salads, sandwiches, juices, protein shakes, superfruit bowls and all-day breakfast. Options include gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and protein-forward dishes.
Original ChopShop's signature item is its protein bowls, built with greens, grains and a choice of protein. One of the chain's most popular is the teriyaki chicken bowl, which comes with a choice of forbidden rice, brown rice or sweet potato hash. Other signature dishes include the Citrus Thai Salad and Coconut Chia Pudding.
Made-to-order food served throughout the day is their specialty, with a menu designed to accommodate different dietary preferences.
“Growing Original ChopShop’s presence across DFW allows us to share our standout menu with even more guests,” says Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop, in the release. “We believe guests should have healthful, convenient and affordable options that fit their tastes and lifestyles, and we look forward to becoming a go-to in Richardson while continuing to give guests more ways to enjoy the food they love.”
The Richardson location will open at 10 am on September 16. The first 50 guests in line who purchase a breakfast entrée, bowl, salad or sandwich will receive an Original ChopShop tote bag. Customers who download the restaurant's app and spend $7 or more within 20 days of registering will also receive 30 days of $3-off rewards.
Following the opening, the Richardson location will be open from 7 am-9 pm Monday-Saturday and 7 am-8 pm Sunday.