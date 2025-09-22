The Week in Food Events
Steakhouse peek tops 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A Dallas-based restaurant group will debut their first Manhattan restaurant, and this week offers Dallasites a preview tasting of the menu. It's also Negroni Week, and bars are jumping on board to showcase the classic cocktail. More Oktoberfest food and fun is on the list, too.
Monday, September 22
Negroni Week at Bourbon & Banter
The Statler’s underground lounge will celebrate Negroni Week with a lineup of specialty cocktails priced at $20 with $1 from each benefiting Slow Food’s mission to foster a more equitable and sustainable world of food and beverage. Savor inventive takes on the classic, including Kingston Negroni, with Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum, Campari, and sweet vermouth; Eeyore’s Requiem with St. George Terroir Gin, Cynar, Fernet-Branca, blanc vermouth, & orange bitters; Polka Dot Negroni, with Tanqueray No. 10 Gin, Salers Gentian, and blanc vermouth; and Left Hand, made with Old Forester 100 Bourbon, Campari, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters. Negroni Week runs through Sunday.
Wednesday, September 24
Garrison Brothers Bourbon Dinner at SĒR Steak + Spirits
As part of the Hilton Anatole sky-high steakhouse’s Signature SĒR Series, Nancy Garrison of Garrison Brothers Distillery will lead guests through four courses paired with her namesake bourbons. Menu items include black truffle ravioli, crispy duck breast, Akaushi reserve steak, and sticky toffee flan. Dinner is $175 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.
Thursday, September 25
Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken Texas Food Truck Tour
South African restaurant concept (which has a location in Addison) known for its flame-grilled chicken is rolling out a Texas food truck tour with a two-day stop in Dallas. Visit The Sound at Cypress Waters on Thursday from 4-8 pm and White Rock Alehouse & Brew on Saturday from 3–6 pm for complimentary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, chips, and sides. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable donations to benefit the North Texas Food Bank.
Oktoberfest Beer Dinner Featuring Martin House Brewing Company at Omni PGA Frisco Ice House
Raise a stein during this four-course pairing dinner featuring Oktoberfest flavors and Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing Company. Sneak peeks of the menu reveal pork schnitzel, smoked German roulade, German potato salad, smoked apple and cabbage slaw, and multiple Martin House brews. Tickets (which are going fast) are $95, plus tax and a small service fee, and the event begins at 6:30 pm.
“Meat” the Martinis at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
This seven-course martini journey will feature savory and sweet martinis paired with chef-inspired bites, with highlights including a dirty martini dip tower, Dubai chocolate espressotini, and tarte au citron. The immersive experience is $170 and will take place at all Del Frisco’s locations, including Dallas and Plano, beginning at 6:30 pm.
Oktoberfest Beer Dinner at Lochland’s Irish Pub
Lake Highlands gastropub will celebrate Oktoberfest with a four-course German dinner paired with five authentic Oktoberfest beers. The menu includes Warsteiner German Pilsner, Erdinger Oktoberfest paired with a Bavarian soft pretzel, beer cheese spread, and mustard sauce, Hacker-Phchorr Oktoberfest with Kuby’s beer bratwurst and sauerkraut, Hofbräu Oktoberfestbier with pork schnitzel and German potato salad, and Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier with apple strudel. The dinner is $60 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.
Friday, September 26
Tallow Steakhouse Experience at The Ranch at Las Colinas
Dallas-based FB Society restaurant group (Haywire, Mexican Sugar, Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Ida Claire) will debut Tallow Steakhouse in Manhattan next year – but Dallasites get a taste this weekend. Visit The Ranch at Las Colinas for a three-course menu from Tallow Steakhouse ahead of its 5th Avenue debut. The $49 menu includes Italian salad, steak frites with tallow fries with rosemary sage salt, and New York cheesecake with Camembert cheese and fig compote. Optional cocktails include The Dirty Martini with house-made brine, Fifth Fashioned, New York Sour, and Midnight in Manhattan. The menu will be available Friday and Saturday.
Negroni Week 5-Course Tasting Experience at Eataly Dallas
Italian gourmet destination will celebrate Negroni Week with a five-course pairing dinner inside its upper-level restaurant, Terra. Each course will be paired with a cocktail, and guests will get insights on the art of the Negroni and the legacy of Campari, an Italian liqueur and classic Negroni component. The tasting is $80 plus tax and service fees, and begins at 6 pm.
Saturday, September 27
Sandy Pickle Beer Olympics
The Village Dallas hosts this amusing, slightly boozy Olympics-style competition in which teams of two battle it out in beerfest games including beer pong, flip cup, and cornhole. Each duo will be assigned a different country. Costumes count: The more over-the-top, the better. Flags from your country, jerseys, wigs, face paint, full-on Olympic uniforms are all welcome. The $75 price, plus tax and a small fee, includes entry for two participants, three beers, and choice of cheeseburger, hot dog, or veggie burger per person. The games will run from 12–8 pm.
Monday, September 29
Mystic 7 Fundraiser at Georgie
North Texas native Wes Whitsell will bring his West Coast experience back to Texas as the new executive chef of Georgie. He’ll begin his homecoming with a family-style dinner benefiting the foundations of the Mystic 7, the seven Dallas-area girls lost in the Texas Hill Country flooding. The three-course dinner paired with wines is $250 and seating times start at 6 pm.