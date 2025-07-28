Bakery News
Dallas bakery delivers baklava cheesecakes and Middle-Eastern treats
There's a bakery specializing in artisanal American desserts with a Middle-Eastern touch: Called Pistache, it's a bakery without a storefront whose sweet treats can be found all across DFW.
Pistache is from Tarek Elbana, who grew up in Lebanon, then moved to Dallas to study. In 2023, he baking desserts with a strong Middle Eastern influence, with authentic ingredients that reflected his upbringing: orange blossom, pistachio, herb blend zaatar, olive oil, and cardamom.
He bakes from a commercial kitchen in Dallas and distributes his desserts to coffee shops such as Qamaria Yemeni Coffee in Mansfield, as well as the famers market in Arlington and at various events in Fort Worth, Richardson, Plano, Frisco, and Dallas.
“We are trying to spread what we are all about one pastry at a time, showing our identity in what we do," Elbana says.
The star of the menu is Baklava Cheesecake, baked over an orange blossom-infused cheesecake base, and sold by the slice or full 8-inch cakes that feed about 6-8 people. He also offers them in sets of 3 mini cupcakes.
They also sell an array of tempting cookies including:
- Kunafa, a sweet and crispy phyllo cookie
- Dubai chocolate cookie, with a pistachio paste mixed with crunchy phyllo
- Chocolate pistachio cookie
- Pistachio white chocolate cookie
- Kahwa coffee cookie with cardamon
- Olive oil chocolate chip cookie
Customers can buy their desserts at farmers markets and events, order via Instagram, or through their newly launched website. Pistache also provides catering services for weddings, birthdays, and other social events.
“Overall, it’s been quite exciting for me. People might not know or understand my culture, but they are open to learning and trying new things, so through food we can break barriers, Elbana says.
Next for Pistache is a coffee cart business, which is currently in the works, and that will pair drinks with their already popular baked goods during events.