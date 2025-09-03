Closure News
Staple Dallas restaurant The Porch on Henderson Avenue is closing
A longtime dining fixture on Dallas' Henderson Avenue is closing: The Porch, located at 2912 N. Henderson Ave., is closing its doors after 15 years.
A statement from the restaurant was, in trademark form, brief — stating that "after more than 15 years, we’re closing this chapter of The Porch," before thanking customers for their support and friendship.
"We’ll see you around the neighborhood!" they said, rather breezily.
While they did not state a closing date, the restaurant's website is already closed down, and neighbors said that the last day open was August 31.
A representative from Headington Companies, their owner, said that "we’re all saddened to see The Porch close, but the restaurant could no longer sustain operations in today’s challenging climate. While some team members have been placed in other roles within our portfolio, Tim Headington ensured that those not reassigned receive severance to help ease their transition."
It represents the end of a long and meandering journey for The Porch, which started out as an ultra-buzzy haunt founded by charismatic chef Nick Badovinus — part of a Henderson Avenue invasion that he and then-partner Tristan Simon mounted in the 2000s.
The restaurant was subsequently acquired by hospitality mogul Tim Headington, joining a portfolio that included the Joule Dallas hotel, and restaurants such as CBD Provisions, Mirador, Tango Room, and The Commissary.
The Porch was not only a pioneer on the brunch front, but it also served as a template of sorts for Badovinus' subsequent chain Neighborhood Services, from the stick-to-your-ribs food to the cutting-edge cocktails to the long waits for tables — creating a waiting area that became its own bar scene.
The appeal faded slightly after Badovinus left, but neighborhood support lingered until the pandemic, when the restaurant was hit hard. They were doing orders online for items like chicken fried steak with garlic mashed potatoes, beef stroganoff, grilled cheese, and smoked ham Mac & cheese, but the restaurant itself was closed for an extended period of time, including a renovation and expanded outdoor beer garden, before finally reopening in March 2023.
There remained much nostalgia about the place and they handily won a CultureMap Dallas Tastemakers Award for Best Neighborhood Restaurant in 2025.
The Porch closure follows another closure in the Headington family: CBD Provisions, the restaurant at The Joule in downtown Dallas has closed — temporarily, according to an Instagram post. "After a decade downtown, we are closing for renovations. We’ll be back, refreshed, and better than ever in early 2026," the post said.