Mofongo News
New takeout spot brings fresh Puerto Rico cuisine to Dallas' Oak Cliff
A new takeout restaurant is bringing a taste of Puerto Rico to Dallas' Bishop Arts district: Called Insomnio, it just opened at 196 W. Davis St. in the same complex as Squeezers Juice Bar and Oak Cliff Pilates.
Insomnio is from chef Joshuwa Cortes, who began cooking in his home of Puerto Rico before coming to Texas.
“I began cooking at the age of 17 when I attended culinary school in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico,” Cortes says. “Since then, I have never stopped pursuing my passion for cooking.”
Insomnio offers delivery and pickup ordering through its website, Monday-Saturday from 10 am-10 pm. But there's no dining-in.
"My goal is to offer high-quality Puerto Rican cuisine at an affordable price," Cortes says.
Prices start at $7 for chicken tenders up to $19 for the "De La Isla" pasta.
Puerto Rican food is an interesting mish-mash that incorporates elements from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, and even the U.S. The cuisine makes good use of root vegetables, beans, rice, and plantains.
Cortes has two favorite dishes on Insomnio's menu:
- the plátano burger, a plantain burger topped with mayo-ketchup sauce and melted mozzarella cheese and sandwiched between two tostones (fried plantains)
- the mamposteao, a hearty rice-and-bean dish with chicken and sweet plantains
There’s also penne pasta in a garlicky white sauce with skirt steak and fried plantains; chuleta frita (marinated pork chops), churrasco (grilled skirt steak), and pollo al ajillo (sautéed chicken and sweet peppers).
For those averse to adventure, Cortes kindly serves chicken tenders.
Plantains can be ordered as a side, made three ways: it’s fried, sweetened, or mashed in a style called mofongo. Desserts include Oreo cheesecake, brownie sticks, and chocolate chip cookies.
The name of the restaurant is Spanish for insomnia or trouble sleeping — a scenario with which Cortes has first-hand experience.
“The message I aim to convey is that, regardless of how challenging your emotional state may be, each day offers an opportunity to rise and strive toward your dreams,” he says. “Additionally, all the ideas for my business came to me during my sleepless nights."