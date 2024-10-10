Ramen News
Acclaimed Jinya Ramen Bar to open new Dallas location in Carrollton
A buzzy California-based ramen bar is opening a restaurant in Carrollton: Jinya Ramen Bar, known for its authentic, meticulously prepared ramen, will open at 2451 Old Denton Rd. #150 in the Century Square Retail Center, across the road from Carrollton Town Center.
According to a release, it opens on October 15.
Jinya originated in Tokyo, Japan where it was founded by in 2000 by Tomo Takahashi, whose father was a restaurateur. He expanded the concept to the U.S. in 2010, when he opened a location in California. There are now 66 locations across the U.S., including 14 in Texas, with an especially big presence in Houston. (Jinya Ramen Bar also has five sibling dining concepts including bushi by Jinya, Robata Jinya, LBD Japanese Bar and Lounge, and Jinya Ramen Express.)
Jinya Ramen Bar made its Dallas entrance in 2019 with a location in Victory Park; followed by a location at Preston Hollow Village which opened in 2023. (Plans for an Irving location were shelved.)
Jinya's ramen starts with a rich broth and house-made noodles. You add toppings, from tender pork chasu to poached egg to fresh garlic. The menu also has bao buns and other tapas, sake, and beer.
They tout the fact that they use Fuji water and subject their noodles to a special process before they're cooked and served. "Meticulously aged for three days to maximize their flavor, Jinya Ramen Bar's noodles are made fresh daily and crafted to sink perfectly in your bowl with thick noodles for some broths and thin noodles for others," the chain says.
Their creamy broths and the inclusion of unique fusion ingredients and flavors in their ramen has earned them much praise.
Carrollton will offer ramen with several broths, including chicken, tonkotsu, and vegan options, with bowls starting at $17. They will also offer Japanese rice bowls and small plates, such as sashimi and pork gyoza.
“After feeling so much love from the Dallas area, we knew we had to bring more of our signature ramen to the surrounding cities,” says Takahashi in a statement. “Our customers have been wonderful in supporting us so far and we hope Carrollton will fall in love with ramen this October.”
They'll host opening day festivities at 11 am with the first 100 guests in line receiving a free ramen bowl.