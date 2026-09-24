Snack Local
Snap Kitchen adds market to stock fresh local groceries in East Dallas
A healthy to-go shop in East Dallas is expanding its offerings beyond prepared entrees to include goods from regional bakers, small food makers, and more: Snap Kitchen is transforming its store at 4115 Skillman St. (at Mockingbird Lane) into Snap Kitchen & Market.
Dallas is the first to get the new market format, where customers can still pick up Snap's chef-prepared entrées, proteins, and breakfasts, but now they'll find a larger selection of groceries, including seasonal organic produce, sourdough, refined-sugar-free treats, honey, spreads, and dairy from Texas farmers, bakers, and creameries. Even the new snacks, sauces, and beverages have a shop-local focus, a release says.
New offerings include:
- Specialty pantry: Snap-prepared sauces and spices, honey, jams, ferments and spreads
- Artisan bakery: Fresh Sourdough and refined-sugar-free treats from Texas bakers
- Marinated proteins: Ready-to-cook premium cuts, prepped in Snap's own kitchens, free of seed oils
- Dairy: Local creameries and clean-label staples
- Fresh produce: Seasonal organic fruits and vegetables
- Expanded snacks and drinks: A wide variety of better-for-you Texas-based brands
The East Dallas health food mainstay will include more fresh groceries at Snap Kitchen & Market. Photo courtesy Snap Kitchen & Market
The new format reflects how customers are using Snap Kitchen, store leaders say - not just for prepared meals, but also to stock their own pantries with healthy staples and snacks.
"Our Skillman customers already trust us with their weekday meals, so we asked what else we could take off their plate," CEO Steve Bloom says in the release. "Snap Kitchen & Market is our answer: bringing the same standards we apply to our own meals to a broader selection of Texas-grown, Texas-made and thoughtfully sourced foods. We've done the vetting, so our customers can shop with confidence."
On a happy comeback from a number of pandemic-era closures, Austin-based Snap Kitchen continues to operate stores across Dallas-Fort Worth Houston, and Austin, preparing every meal from scratch in its Fort Worth kitchen.
To celebrate the launch of the new Snap Kitchen & Market concept, the Skillman-Mockingbird store will host a grand reveal on Sunday, October 4, from 9 am-8 pm, followed by a series of free in-store events throughout the month including chef tastings, meet-and-greets with local food makers, and a Q&A with Snap’s registered dietitian.
Founded in Austin in 2010, Snap Kitchen offers in-store shopping, pickup, delivery, and long-distance shipping.