Bad News for Foodies
Favorite DFW food festival Taste Addison calls it quits after 30 years
One of the longest-running food festivals in Dallas-Fort Worth, Taste Addison, has been discontinued after 30 years.
A spokeswoman for the Town of Addison provided the following statement to CultureMap:
"After 30 years of food, music, and fun, Taste Addison has taken its final bow. While the three-day festival will no longer take place, its spirit will definitely live on. The Town will shift its focus toward fresh, creative ways to celebrate Addison’s incredible culinary scene. The core purpose of Taste Addison - promoting Addison’s 200+ restaurants - will be re-envisioned to include new, year-round options to support and elevate North Texas’ most vibrant dining hub."
The spokeswoman declined to say why the event was canceled, but according to WFAA, which broke the news, the Addison City Council decided to discontinue Taste Addison because the number and quality of restaurants participating in the event had declined in recent years.
WFAA said a presentation to the city council indicated Taste Addison had lost the city around $760,000 in 2025 alone.
Multiple city council members encouraged the city to host a restaurant week-type initiative instead of the annual festival, according to the report.
Taste Addison, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025, has been a highlight of the spring calendar for foodies, giving them a taste of the hundreds of food and beverage options Addison has to offer.
Held at Addison Circle Park, the three-day event last year featured over 40 Addison eateries, an outdoor food hall, pop-up restaurants, a wine garden, and an entertainment stage.