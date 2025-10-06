Taylor Swift tea tops 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A Dallas hotel is calling all Swifties for a Taylor Swift-inspired afternoon tea to celebrate the singer's new album release. But first, partake in a sip-and-stroll bourbon tasting, a Bishops Arts eatery's anniversary party, a fancy wine pairing dinner, and a time-honored fundraiser featuring burgers and burgundy. Red River Rivalry fans take note: there are pre-game tailgate parties on the list just for you. (Find a full list of all the TX-OU dining events here.)
Tuesday, October 7
The Whiskey Event at Al Biernat’s North
The inaugural event will showcase premium whiskeys and bourbons from distilleries around the country, including Buffalo Trace, Beam Suntory, and Garrison Brothers (to name a few) paired with hors d’oeuvres by chef Luis Rodriguez. Bourbon-inspired bites will include bourbon-cured salmon crostini, Lexington chicken sliders, smoked brisket sliders with bourbon barbecue sauce, pimento cheese bites, deviled eggs, Kentucky hot brown crostini, and more. Tickets are $75 and include one drink ticket, hors d’oeuvres, and access to eight tasting stations
Wednesday, October 8
Encina 5th Anniversary Party
Bishop Arts neighborhood eatery will celebrate five years in business with a parking lot party. Go for $5 burgers, $5 fries, and $10 martinis along with a band and flash tattoos. (Note the regular dinner menu will not be available.) The party will run from 5–9 pm.
Cosmic Cocktails at Vincent’s at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Rooftop lounge at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is launching Cosmic Cocktails, a weekly sunset-to-twilight happy hour from 4:30-6:30 pm with skyline views, color-shifting drinks, and playful guest experiences. The series kicks off October 8 with complimentary tarot card readings and lip print readings as signature activations. Cocktails to try include the Cosmo Cosmic, a color-shifting cocktail that starts deep indigo and turns vivid pink, thanks to butterfly pea–infused vodka; tangy with citrus, subtle floral notes. They'll host complimentary tarot card readings and lip print readings, alternating each Wednesday.
Thursday, October 9
Vice Versa Wine Dinner at Dee Lincoln Prime
The Frisco fine dining destination will host a four-course dinner designed by Dee Lincoln’s culinary director Julian Rodarte to pair with California’s Vice Versa wines. Menu highlights include bluefin carpaccio, lobster and leeks, filet with shaved truffles, and a surprise dessert. Dinner is $550, plus tax and gratuity. The evening will begin at 6:30 pm with passed apps and champagne.
DIFFA Dallas Burgers + Burgundy
The 16th annual event created and hosted by chef John Tesar returns to The Village Dallas featuring 16 Dallas celeb chefs to present their unique take on the perfect slider paired with a glass of wine. Chefs include John Kleifgen of Nick & Sam’s, Sergio Gallardo of STK Steakhouse, Celina Gomez of Loro Asian Smokehouse, and Tesar himself. Tickets start at $95 and include burgers, wine pairings, plus an open bar and entertainment. The event begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, October 11
TX vs. OU at Happiest Hour
The downtown entertainment destination will host a pregame tailgate party sponsored by 818 Tequila and UberEats featuring DJ music, drink specials, games, and giveaways. Access is $25 (plus tax and a service fee) and the party will run from 9 am–noon. Stay to watch the game, which kicks off at 2:30 pm.
The Joule Tailgate Pop-Up with AB.Lino + LALO Tequila
Visit the lobby of The Joule before heading to the Cotton Bowl to partake in Texas and OU-inspired specialty cocktails from LALO Tequila at the Lobby Bar. Also snag exclusive co-branded keepsakes from The Joule and AB.Lino, including bandanas and polaroid photo inserts. The pop-up will run from 10:30 am–2:30 pm.
The Life of a Showgirl SwifTEA at Hotel Crescent Court
The luxe hotel has debuted a Taylor Swift-inspired high tea that combines culinary creativity with nods to some of the singer’s most beloved songs in celebration of her new album launch. Menu items include Everything “Bagel” Has Changed (Song: “Everything Has Changed”) featuring a mini everything bagel with caper and herb cream cheese, thinly sliced cucumber, and smoked salmon belly; You’re On Your “Scone” Kid (Song: “You’re On Your Own, Kid”), served with clotted cream and house-made jam; and Loving Him Was “Red” (Song: “Red”) featuring red velvet cupcakes. Tickets are $100 for adults and $45 for children, plus tax and fee. Add bottomless bubbly for $40 more. Seating times are 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm Saturdays-Sundays through November.