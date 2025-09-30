Red River Rivalry deals
Gear up for the TX-OU rivalry in Dallas with these dining specials
More than 100,000 people travel to the State Fair of Texas to see the Red River Rivalry between the University of Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, which has been happening since 1929.
If you're so ready for the legendary showdown on October 11 that you're already prepping your burnt orange and crimson, we have found a few new ways to get excited for the big game.
Game day cookie from JD's Chippery
Preston Royal & Snider Plaza, Dallas
Satisfy both sides with this 10-inch cookie cake, now available to order for just $35. Feeding more people? Get the 12-inch size for just $5 more.
A 48-hour advance notice is required, so orders must be placed by October 9 at 9 am online here or by calling either Dallas location.
Texas-OU Weekend at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar
Frisco & Fort Worth
Pete’s is turning up the competition with two brand-new signature drinks: the Burnt Orange Old Fashion and the Maroon & Cream Shot, each just $13.95.
Every order counts — literally. Each drink purchased scores a point for your team, fueling the ultimate showdown between Longhorns and Sooners. Whoever has gained more points will be announced victorious on October 11.
Watch party + free concert at Toyota Music Factory
Irving
Catch the October 11 TX/OU showdown on the Big Screen at 2:30 pm with Deejay Mike B, then stick around for live music featuring Seth Van Dover at 7:15 pm and Texas’ own Bart Crow at 9 pm.
Enjoy free admission, first-come, first-serve seating, complimentary garage parking with restaurant or bar validation, and bites and beverages for purchase from the Outdoor Cantina Bar by Jaxon.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Rooftop Poolside Watch Party with 105.3 The Fan at The Highland Dallas
Dallas
Relax in cabanas, watch the game on the big screen, and enjoy a top-shelf tailgate barbecue buffet (available for purchase), plus Tito’s Handmade Vodka drink specials and activations.
Guests can also score raffle prizes and exclusive 105.3 The Fan G-Bag Nation Flagtober flags. There's also complimentary valet for party patrons!
Tailgate with CultureMap
Fans of Texas, OU, local sports teams, or local food can get in the gameday spirit the weekend before the Red River Rivalry at CultureMap's Tailgate. Taking place at The Empire Room on Sunday, October 5 (aka the day the Cowboys take on the New York Jets), the party will include tailgate-inspired cuisine from local restaurants, premium cocktails, a chance to meet former Rangers star pitcher Derek Holland, a silent auction of sports memorabilia, giveaways, games, and the big reveal of Dallas' top taco (vote for your favorite here).
Tickets are just $50. Read more about The Tailgate here and nab tickets here before they run out. With sponsors like FLIGHT by Yuengling, Sportsmo, Puttshack, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, NXL LVL Events, and more, this party will score big with everyone. You don't want to stay on the bench.