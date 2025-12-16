Ramen News
Dallas' acclaimed Ten Ramen to open in Cru Wine spot in West Village
A highly acclaimed ramen spot is coming to Dallas' West Village: Ten Ramen, one of Dallas' most celebrated ramen spots, will open a location in the former Cru Food & Wine Bar space at 3699 McKinney Ave. #107.
According to a release, Ten Ramen will open in spring 2026.
In related news, the concept was acquired by Vandelay Companies (Hudson House, Jack & Harry's, East Hamption Sandwich Co., El Molino), led by CEO Hunter Pond, who counts himself a big Ten Ramen fan.
“I’ve been a longtime fan of who is arguably one of Texas’ most respected chefs — founder and creator Teiichi Sakurai — and what Ten Ramen embodies,” says Pond.
Vandelay also owns Tei An, the award-winning authentic Japanese restaurant and Ten Ramen sibling which Sakurai opened at One Arts Plaza in 2008.
Ten Ramen debuted in March 2015 at the Sylvan | Thirty mixed-use project in West Dallas — a pioneering concept at the time, and one that quickly earned a devoted following with its tiny 10-seat setup and uncompromisingly authentic flavors.
Back then, it was a ground-breaking concept for Dallas and is still one of the most beloved ramen spots in the city. Diners flocked to wait in long lines for its menu of Mazemen, Shoyu, Tonkotsu, and Lobster Ramen — recipes that will remain intact, Pond says.
“We haven’t touched the recipes, they’re perfect just as they are,” he says. “After many months under our ownership already, it remains clear that the magic is in the food, the service, and the experience. Our goal with this new location is simple: bring what we feel is the best ramen in Dallas to more people, in a space that feels both fresh and familiar.”
Ooooooh, so Vandelay has owned it for many months. Well well well.
“When the opportunity came to bring this incredible concept into our family of restaurants, I jumped at it," Pond says.
He's the one shepherding it into the West Village — a location he says will give more diners the chance to experience the concept.
The location has an impressive track record: Cru Wine Bar closed in August 2025 after an unparalleled 23 years at that address.
The new 1,480-square-foot space will be a fresh take on the Ten Ramen experience, with a full-service bar that seats 7, and an intimate dining room seating 28 — versus the impromptu stand-up situation at Sylvan Thirty.
Their goal is to make a space that feels approachable and lively while staying true to the dishes that made Ten Ramen a local favorite.