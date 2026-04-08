Taco news
Torchy’s Tacos claims booming Celina as its newest frontier
Texas favorite Torchy's Tacos is pushing north, north, north - just like the general population of DFW. The Austin-based taco chain's newest outpost will open in the buzzy suburb of Celina, at 3505 S. Preston Road, Ste. 120.
According to a release, it will debut on Wednesday, April 15.
"As Celina continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in North Texas and the U.S., Torchy’s is expanding its DFW footprint to meet demand from local Taco Junkies," the release says.
They're not wrong. According to a recent U.S. Census report, once-sleepy suburbs like Celina, Melissa, Anna, and Princeton are witnessing explosive growth and fueling a major population boom in Collin County. This will be the northernmost Torchy's shop yet.
Torchy's Tacos in Celina will open with some fanfare on April 15: a ribbon cutting at 10 am, a DJ, photobooth, giveaways, and Torchy’s mascot onsite.
The store itself will open at 9 am, and the first 100 guests in line will have the chance to win free queso for a year.
Torchy's nachos. Photo courtesy of Torchy's
Torchy's is known for its creative tacos and green chile queso, and features menu favorites include Trailer Park Trashy, Crossroads, Chicken Fajita, Baja Shrimp as well as breakfast tacos and Taco of the Month, which gives a portion of proceeds to charity. They serve margaritas, and they recently introduced nachos to the menu for the first time.
It's a long way from when Torchy’s began in Austin in 2006 as a food truck and a red Vespa delivery service. They've expanded across 16 states and have nearly 30 locations in Dallas Fort-Worth.