Coffee News
Dallas' first Vietnamese coffee shop to open in the Cedars District
A one-of-a-kind new coffee spot is opening in Dallas: Called chimlanh, it's opening in the former Sandwich Hag space in the Cedars at 1902 Botham Jean Blvd., where it will reign as the first Vietnamese coffee shop in Dallas.
The shop will open on September 19, with coffee, tea, refreshers, and pastries. They'll be dedicated to making authentic Vietnamese-style coffee: employing the traditional Vietnamese phin drip brewing method; using beans from Vietnam; and partnering with Vietnamese-American owned companies.
The phin is the stainless steel device used to brew Vietnamese coffee, sometimes described as a crossover between a pour-over and French press. Water is poured over the ground coffee beans, and drips slowly into the cup. Condensed milk is the milk of choice.
Using beans sourced from Vietnam is an essential part of the experience — not only for their flavor and style but also to champion the coffee tradition that exists in Vietnam. That includes an embrace of robusta beans, which are commonly used for instant coffee and espresso drinks but have unfairly been viewed as inferior to the arabica beans used at most coffee shops.
Chimlanh's coffee drinks include:
- Nam Coffee Dalat, made with dark roast robusta beans from Los Angeles roaster Nam Coffee, and condensed milk
- Coconut Dalat, made with dark roast robusta beans from Nam Coffee, with condensed milk and coconut
- Hanoi Latte — a non-dairy option featuring robusta blend from Nguyen Coffee Supply, with pandan and oat milk
- Cà Phê Đen — Black & bold iced or hot coffee made with Nguyen Coffee bold roast robusta beans
- HanoiChata (seasonal) — Nguyen Coffee Supply Hanoi robusta bold roast beans with CocoAndre horchata
- Robusta Oat (non-dairy) — Nguyen Coffee Supply robusta beans and house organic oat milk syrup
- Coconut Frappe — An ice frappe made with Nam Coffee Dalat dark roast beans, coconut and condensed milk
- Classic coffee blend topped with hibiscus milk cold foam
There will also be loose leaf teas including a "tea for two," a fancy service with a whole teapot, dine-in only, served with organic agave and fruit of the day.
The space will feature a community library and free wi-fi.
Chimlanh is from the same team that was behind Sandwich Hag: chef Reyna Duong, her brother Sang, and partner Lesley "Bo$" Renteria.
Sandwich Hag was open for 10 years and accumulated much acclaim during that time including a nomination for Duong for a James Beard award in 2023, plus multiple nominations for CultureMap Tastemaker Awards in 2019, 2022, and 2023 (way before James Beard, hello). Duong closed Sandwich Hag in May 2024 to take a break.
Chimlanh is what has emerged: a cà phê shop that supports and amplifies people with disabilities, while uplifting women, AAPI, and Black-owned businesses through mutually beneficial partnerships.
Banh Cam bagels from Starship Bagel at chimlanh.Instagram
Duong explains the name: "'Chimlanh' is actually two words that I connected as one to signify holding of hands, a showing of unity," she says. "Chim means bird and it is also an endearing name for pussy. Lanh means witty, one of the nicknames my ma gave me as a kid."
On opening day, they're doing a special one-day-only collaboration with Starship Bagel, the acclaimed bagel shop from Oren Salomon: It's called a Bánh Cam Bagel, and it's one of Duong's favorite Vietnamese pastries that Salomon has transformed into a jumbo bagel ball with mung bean filling, available two ways: chili crisp coated with everything seasoning; or coconut, coated with toasted sesame. They're "accidentally" vegan, and can be ordered online.
Their hours on opening weekend will be Thursday-Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm, but closed on Sunday.