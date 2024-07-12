Where to drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 extra-hot happy hours for July
July requires summer cocktails and spritzy drinks — the perfect theme for Where to Drink, our monthly column with recommendations on the best bars to get a drink. This edition ranges from a daily happy hour in Frisco to great snacks at a neighborhood pub to discounted craft cocktails in Dallas.
Here's where to drink in Dallas for July:
Chido Tacos + Tequila
Taco and tequila lounge, with two locations in Preston Hollow and Frisco, hosts happy hour all day every Wednesday and Sunday with discounts on food and drink: Bar snacks include queso, guacamole, and elote for $5. Drink specials include $5 Mexican candy shots, $6 house margaritas, $8 Lalo ranch water, and $9 top shelf margaritas.
J Theodore
American restaurant at The Shops at Starwood in Frisco has daily happy hour specials from 3-6 pm. Selections include wine specials from $7-$11 a glass, $10 martini bar, $12 frose, and $16 pina colada. Food specials feature a cheese board for $20, grilled portobello tacos for $13, truffle fries for $11, and calamari for $16.
Lochland's Pub
Lake Highlands neighborhood favorite has brought back its happy hour running Tuesday-Friday from 3-6 pm with snacks and drinks. Green bean "frites" are $5, hummus with pita is $6, and loaded cheese fries are $7. Select draft beers including Guinness and Revolver Blood & Honey are $5 to $6. Select cocktails including spritzers and a frozen Irish coffee are $7.
The People's Last Stand
Craft cocktail bar in Mockingbird Station just introduced a new summer menu featuring fruity concoctions such as the Rico Suave with tequila and passion fruit liqueur; or the Bay of Pigs with bourbon, maple syrup, and spiced pear liqueur. Get them, along with martinis in classic, dirty, or espresso versions, for only $8 during happy hour, which they host every day from 4 -7 pm.
Spatch Kitchen and Cocktails
Addison restaurant offers a weekday happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-7 pm with discounts on tapas and drink specials. Bites include Creole deviled eggs for $7, meatballs for $6, and shareable flatbreads and wings for $10. There are $5 specials for house wine, domestic beer, and basic cocktails like whiskey & coke, vodka & soda, gin & tonic, and tequila sunrise. Imported beer is $6.