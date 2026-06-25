Noodling in
Chinese noodle spot Yo! Bowl expands to Plano with full-service restaurant
A family-owned restaurant that introduced an under-the-radar Chinese noodle dish to North Texas is expanding to Plano: Yo! Bowl, known for its customizable rice noodle bowls and Southwest Chinese flavors, will open a second location at 4701 W. Park Blvd. #105 in mid-July, according to a release.
The noodle shop debuted in Carrollton in 2024 and built a following for its mifen, a springy, chewy rice noodle from Taiwan, also sometimes called mei fun. These noodles, still quite unfamiliar to American diners, can be found on some menus in Dallas, but Yo! Bowl is the rare all-mifen concept.
In China, mifen noodles are typically offered in self-serve bars, where customers choose their ingredients. In a nod to those origins, Yo! Bowl in Carrollton offers a build-it-yourself bowl but the ingredients are mixed behind the counter. They're available in a soup form, as well as a non-soup dry option, similar to a stir fry, in choice of spicy or non-spicy.
The noodles are cooked in 20 seconds, making this true fast food, given the speed in which customers get their orders. Bowls range from $11 to $13, depending on protein.
The new Plano restaurant will differ slightly from the original. While the Carrollton location relies primarily on self-order kiosks, the Plano outpost will offer full table service.
Owner Xinran Xu founded Yo! Bowl with the goal of introducing mifen to a broader audience. Born in China and raised in Japan, Xu drew on influences from both cultures when developing the restaurant.
"When we first opened, many customers had never heard of mifen before," Xu says in the release. "I wanted to introduce a dish that I grew up with and make it approachable for everyone. Whether someone likes spicy food, mild flavors, soup, or dry noodles, they can create a bowl that fits their own taste."
Crispy chicken at Yo! Bowl.Photo courtesy of Yo! Bowl
While mifen is the centerpiece, the menu also includes Japanese-inspired items reflecting Xu's background, including chicken katsu. Another customer favorite is the restaurant's homemade yogurt, she says, prepared from a family recipe passed down through generations.
Xu says the idea for expansion came from seeing how many customers were driving from Collin County to visit the Carrollton restaurant.
"We realized many of our regular customers were driving from Plano, Frisco, and other parts of Collin County," Xu said. "When the opportunity came to open a second location, Plano felt like the natural next step."
Xu says she hopes mifen can eventually achieve the same level of recognition in the U.S. as other Asian noodle dishes.
"Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho have become part of mainstream American food culture," Xu says. "If one day Americans recognize mifen the same way they recognize ramen or pho, I would consider that a success."
To celebrate the opening, Yo! Bowl plans to offer a limited-time promotion with select noodle bowls priced at $9.95, according to the release. A soft opening will take place in mid-July, they say.
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Luciana Gomez contributed to this story.