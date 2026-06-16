Buzzy opening
Buzzy Palladino's Steak & Seafood debuts in Preston Hollow after NYC raves
One of Dallas' most anticipated restaurant openings of 2026 has happened: Palladino's Steak & Seafood, the steakhouse that became the toast of New York before it arrived in Texas, has officially opened in Preston Hollow.
The restaurant from restaurateur Joseph Palladino opened Tuesday, June 16 at 5959 Royal Ln., in the former Spec's space at Preston Road and Royal Lane.
The opening marks a return to Dallas for Palladino, an ex-NYPD police officer-turned-restaurateur known for concepts such as Nick & Sam's Steakhouse and the Coal Vines pizza chain.
Palladino's Steak & Seafood is his newest creation, combining steakhouse, Italian, and seafood, particularly sushi.
Joseph Palladino inside Palladino's Steak & SeafoodPhoto courtesy of Palladino's
Palladino first announced the Dallas location in 2025, while simultaneously opening the original Palladino's Steak & Seafood inside New York's Grand Central Terminal. That restaurant quickly emerged as one of New York City's buzziest openings, earning praise from outlets including Eater, Forbes, and the New York Post, and drawing celebrity diners who gushed as lovingly as the critics did.
The Dallas version is described in a release as "a modern steakhouse menu featuring prime cuts, impeccably sourced seafood, Italian-inspired dishes, refined sushi offerings, and elevated tableside experiences."
Palladino has assembled a veteran team that includes executive chef Sam Hazen - whose résumé includes stints at Michelin three-star Le Gavroche, Tavern on the Green, and Tao - along with chef de cuisine Henry Johnson.
Palladino said the cuisine reflects both his New York roots and Hazen's experience working in fine dining and Asian concepts.
Highlights of their menu include:
- Slow-Roasted Herb-Crusted Prime Rib served tableside from the restaurant's "Trolley Treat"
- Bread Stick Veal Milanese
- Miso-Glazed Chilean Bass
- Maine Lobster Scampi
- Sushi selections
- Taste of Japan A5 Wagyu offerings
The Dallas location was designed by Rockwell Group, the internationally known design firm that also created the New York restaurant. "The Dallas location reinterprets Palladino’s signature sense of glamour through a distinctly Texas lens, blending the sophistication and energy of the brand’s New York roots with the warmth and character of Palladino’s longstanding Dallas legacy," says the release.
Palladino's also includes two private event venues: The Aria, a live-music-focused events space (complete with grand piano and stage) named for Palladino's daughter; and The National, an intimate private dining room named for Dallas National Golf Club, where Palladino is a member.
"Featuring photography from the club, The National celebrates Dallas’s deep ties to the sport while reflecting the restaurant’s broader themes of legacy, community, and elevated gathering," says the release.
The snazzy bar area.Photo courtesy of Palladino's
Palladino first landed on the Dallas restaurant scene in 1998 to partner up with the equally larger-than-life restaurateur Phil Romano, and went on to have a hand in the creation of Nick & Sam’s, the swanky steakhouse on Maple Avenue (now run by Sam Romano, Phil Romano's son), Nick & Sam's Grill, Dos Jefes, and Coal Vines, his homage to the casual neighborhood restaurants reminiscent of his upbringing in New York.
Palladino was approached by Preston Royal's landlords to open a restaurant at the center. Given his local following and celebrity draw, as well as the large local appetite for steakhouses, Dallas made sense as a second location, particularly at the highly desirable intersection of Preston and Royal.
“Dallas has played such an important role in my story as an entrepreneur," Palladino says in the release. “After opening the first Palladino’s Steak & Seafood in New York, it felt only right to bring it here next. This city understands hospitality at the highest level, and we’re excited to introduce a menu, ambiance and experience that reflects that.”
The Palladino's bar opens daily at 4:30 pm, with dinner service beginning at 5 pm. Hours are 5-10 pm Sunday-Thursday and 5-11 pm Friday-Saturday.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.