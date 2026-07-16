Where to Eat
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 new restaurants to try in July
It used to be that summer was a sleepy time for restaurants to open, but those days are gone in Dallas, where the openings keep coming fast and furious. The July 2026 edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly column offering advice on places to try, includes long-awaited sushi from Austin, an elevated Mexican restaurant in Snider Plaza, and a glitzy high-profile steakhouse with New York ties.
Here's where to eat in Dallas for July 2026:
Cheese Lab
New grilled cheese stand just opened at Legacy Hall food hall in Plano, where it does grilled cheese sandwiches with creative fillings such brisket, pulled pork, Brie with fig, smashburger, and birria with Monterey Jack, onions, cilantro, and consommé. There's even a vegan option featuring vegan cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled artichoke on multigrain bread. The menu also includes loaded mac & cheese, Cheetos Balls, tater tots, boudin balls, and breakfast items such as biscuits, burritos, and bagel sandwiches. This is the second location, following the original which debuted at Assembly Food Hall in Nashville, which, like Legacy Hall, is owned by FB Society.
D-Spot Dessert Café
Dessert chain from Canada just opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Carrollton, at 3432 E. Hebron Pkwy., where it's serving Belgian waffles, crepes, milkshakes, cakes, croffles, skillet cookies, and globally inspired desserts. Their most over-the-top offering are their giant Belgian waffles topped with photo-friendly items like a syringe of caramel and Belgian milk chocolate, or a doughnut perched on top of ice cream on top of the waffle. They also serve burgers, pizza, wings, and sandwiches, such as brisket & pesto paninis. Founded in 2014, D-Spot now has more than 55 locations across the country and plans to continue expanding in the U.S.
The Dallas restaurant will introduce some menu items not available at the original Austin location. Photo by Justin Cook
Field & Vine
Restaurant at the Clara Hotel is part of a $4 million transformation of the former NYLO Dallas/Plano Hotel at 8201 Preston Rd. on the Plano-Frisco border. It's still part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection but has been overhauled by Dallas-based investment firm NewcrestImage, which acquired the property in 2025. The menu by executive chef Daniel Armand blends French technique, Haitian influences, and Texas ingredients, including an on-site herb garden. Highlights include ceviche, harissa wings, steak frites, and chicken with roasted root vegetable purée. In addition to F&V, the hotel also is home to Archer, a cocktail lounge.
Neighborhood Sushi
Sushi restaurant long in the works from Austin-based MML Hospitality (Clark's Oyster Bar, Sammie's, Pecan Square Cafe) is now open at The Shops of Highland Park, positioned as an "everyday" sushi restaurant. The menu features sushi bar staples including nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, miso soup, seaweed salad. There's an impressively big selection of veggie tempura including corn, Japanese eggplant, yam, broccolini, Kabocha squash, truffled beech mushroom, and asparagus; and an equally impressive selection of veggie nigiri that includes fried bean curd, sweet corn, sweet & sour eggplant with crispy garlic. Exotic offerings include squid tentacles, beet-cured salmon, Barnegat light scallop, and reserve Wagyu.
Ollie's Azul House
New restaurant in Rowlett recently opened inside the historic Oliver House at 3410 Main St., taking over the space most recently occupied by Brick & Bones, where it's doing "elevated tacos" and "curated tequila." Ollie's is from some of Rowlett's finest, including former Mayor Pro Tem Michael Gallops. Tacos can be ordered on soft corn, hard corn, or flour tortillas, and include ground beef; chimichurri steak with onions & peppers, elotes chicken, and mushroom. They also sell breakfast tacos with eggs, chorizo, potatoes, and more, from the back window, taken to-go or enjoyed on their expansive patio. Gallops is a bonafide tequila connoisseur and the bar is stocked with 100 kinds, many of which come from high-end boutique distilleries.
Olōyō
Highly anticipated restaurant from chef Olivia López and partner Jonathan Percival, opened in East Dallas in May, in the space previously occupied by the restaurant Cry Wolf. This is the brick-and-mortar version of the masa-obsessed pop-up concept that's built a cult-following. Their focus is on heirloom corn masa, featured in tacos, sopes, and tamales such as tamales con Pipian Verde with pork in green sauce. With only 23 seats, expect a wait for reservations, and their opening is very much a work in progress.
Palladino's Steak & Seafood
High-profile steakhouse from restaurateur Joseph Palladino is now open at Preston Royal, in the former Spec's space at 5959 Royal Ln., where it's channeling New York style in Preston Hollow. This is the second location, following N.Y., which opened with much fanfare in September 2025. The menu is a high-roller greatest hits with big-impression dishes like caviar, prime rib with duck fat popovers, a shellfish bar, sushi, Prime steaks, Wagyu steaks, steak tartare, baked clams, and a big meatball. A separate menu of desserts includes beignets, a sundae, and a cinnamon bun "stack." The opening marks a return to Dallas for Palladino, an ex-NYPD police officer-turned-restaurateur known for concepts such as Nick & Sam's Steakhouse and the Coal Vines pizza chain.
Sueño
Elevated Mexican restaurant just opened at 6600 Snider Plaza — the second, more ambitious location of a concept first founded by cousins and hospitality veterans Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano in Richardson in 2021 where it quickly earned a following for its refined Mexican food and cocktails. They're now partnered with the Bellomy Hospitality Group (S&D Oyster Co., Rex’s Seafood). At the center of Sueño's cuisine is its in-house masa operation, which uses heirloom blue and yellow corn to make nixtamal daily for tortillas, tetelas, and tlayudas. Menu highlights include Enchiladas Suizas with chicken, cheese, and poblano sauce; and carne asada with Rosewood Ranch New York strip and chorizo enfrijolada. There's also a dedicated tequila lounge called Alma Agave.
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Wabi Sushi
Japanese restaurant recently opened in Flower Mound serves sushi rolls, nigiri, rice bowls, and dumplings. But the must-get is the inari sushi, AKA sushi pockets, a cross between sushi and an open-faced dumpling that's made with a paper-thin slice of tofu fashioned into an edible pouch, then stuffed with sushi rice and choice of topping such as spicy salmon, tuna, seared salmon, or spicy pork. They're available in samplers such as three pockets for $10, or four pockets for $13. Wabi Sushi — which is no relation to Wabi House, a small local chain — is from Dongwhun Lee, a creative chef who learned the ropes of sushi while living in Los Angeles, and has worked at a variety of restaurants such as Avocado Roll Sushi.
Walkers'
Restaurant-market-wine bar is open in a cute neighborhood shop center at 3016 Greenville Ave., where it's serving sandwiches during the day, then switching to full-service restaurant and wine bar at night. Sandwiches served on thick focaccia-style bread include an Italian with salumi, mortadella, & provolone, and a turkey with Green Goddess, cheddar, & avocado. At night they roll out dishes like anchovy toast, beef tongue, agnolotti with peas, and lamb with labneh & mint. The concept is from Rosemary Walker-Green, a sommelier, and her brother Russell Walker. There are cocktails and a wine list focused on small-production producers from around the world, with a rotating retail selection also available for purchase, along with premier foodstuffs.