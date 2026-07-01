Great catch
Austin hotspot Neighborhood Sushi makes Dallas debut in Highland Park
A popular sushi restaurant from Austin's South Congress Avenue has landed in Dallas: Called Neighborhood Sushi, it opened June 30 at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave., in The Shops of Highland Park.
Neighborhood Sushi comes from MML Hospitality, one of Austin's biggest and most acclaimed restaurant groups, helmed by acclaimed chefs Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman and hotelier Liz Lambert.
The Dallas location is the restaurant's first outpost outside of Austin. Go Dallas!
Neighborhood Sushi debuted in Austin in 2020 on buzzy South Congress Avenue, where it built a following for its approachable take on high-quality sushi. In fact, it will be moving from that cozy location into a larger building, at 1417 S. First St., later this year, a release says.
The Dallas restaurant will introduce some menu items not available at the original Austin location.Photo by Justin Cook
"Known for its elevated yet approachable take on traditional sushi bar dining, Neighborhood Sushi is an 'everyday' sushi restaurant with exceptional quality, recasting the classic sushi experience through a lens of modernity, seasonality, and laid back Texan hospitality," the release says.
Neighborhood Sushi's menu features sushi bar staples including nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, specialty rolls, and tempura. Signature items include the spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura, and fluke roll.
The Dallas location also features a few menu items not available in Austin, including a yakitori program with skewers such as Wagyu beef, king trumpet mushrooms, asparagus, and chicken thighs. Lunch service includes chef-selected bento boxes.
The design features warm wood tones and minimalist Japanese-inspired interior elements.Photo by Justin Cook
The Highland Park space follows the same design style as the Austin original, with warm wood tones and minimalist Japanese-inspired interior elements intended to suit both casual meals and special occasions.
"In Austin, the restaurant’s intimate, stylish ambiance has made it a favorite for date nights and weekday happy hours, a spirit that the Dallas outpost will replicate," the release says.
Neighborhood Sushi in Highland Park is now open for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend all-day dining with the following menu schedule:
- Monday-Friday: Lunch 11:30 am-3:30 pm, snacks 3:30-4:30 pm, happy hour 3-5 pm, dinner 4:30-10 pm.
- Saturday-Sunday: All-day menu 11:30 am-4:30 pm, dinner 4:30-10 pm.