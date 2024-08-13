Where to Eat Right Now
Where to Eat in Dallas right now: 10 hot new restaurants for August
The August installment of the monthly CultureMap Dallas Where to Eat column, offering recommendations on restaurants to check out, features all the places that have newly opened. With school back in session, hitting one of these 10 places is a welcome break, whether you're too busy to cook or ready for a night out.
Here's where to eat in Dallas right now:
Bruncheon Las Colinas
Brunch restaurant serving all-day brunch daily recently opened in Las Colinas in the former Ouzi Mediterranean space with some pretty elaborate brunch dishes. Consider the High Roller Steak & Eggs with a 12-oz ribeye, potato galette, bacon, eggs, and choice of pancakes or French toast, for $43. There's also a Philly steak omelet, nine kinds of waffles, benedicts, oatmeal, tacos, and smoothies.
Buca di Beppo
Italian chain has filed for bankruptcy, and while the DFW-area locations are still open, others have closed. You just never know. Don't be the person who laments the fact that you didn't get a chance to enjoy their garlic bread, stuffed mushrooms, and spicy chicken rigatoni, in a raucous atmosphere with gaudy wallpaper, strings of Xmas lights, and Dean Martin crooning in the background.
Chefika
Turkish restaurant serving brunch and dinner from industry veteran and Istanbul Grill owner Serdar "Sam" Sensel just opened in Preston Hollow Village. The food is a blend of Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, such as hangar steak, lamb shank, pide (a Turkish flatbread), and a veggie-style tartare called muhammara. One unique amenity is the in-house cake shop with sweets such as cheesecake and magnolia custard.
Insomnio
Puerto Rican takeout concept opened in July in the Bishop Arts neighborhood with a menu of cultural dishes, such as a burger sandwiched between two fried plantains called tostones; De La Isla pasta, in a garlicky white sauce with skirt steak and fried plantains; and plantains made three ways: fried, sweetened, or mashed into mofongo. For backup, there are also chicken tenders.
Let’s Piada
Legacy Hall vendor specializes in Italian flatbread sandwiches called piadina — such as the Originale with prosciutto, stracchino cheese, arugula, and olive oil; the Chef’s favorita with Italian spicy salame, mozzarella, arugula, and tomatoes; and the Caprese with mozzarella, Heirloom tomatoes, and basil. There’s also a dessert piadina filled with Nutella and tiramisu.
Lucky Dog Saloon
New York Tavern-style bar from Katy Trail Ice House owner Buddy Cramer just opened in the former Asel Art Supply at 2701 Cedar Springs Rd. The menu offers a selection of bites, such as a Wagyu brisket taco or sandwich, burger, chicken salad sandwich, a hot dog, and a trio of sausages.
Mar Y Sol Cocina Latina
Newly opened Latin-themed restaurant from the Lombardi family features dishes from Argentina and Peru including crudo, ceviches, and meats cooked in the open-fire cooking method. Tempting options include mushroom empanadas, smoked chicken & potato croquettes, fried rice with brisket and shiitake mushrooms, and lomo saltado — beef tips with crispy potatoes.
Serious Eats
Food court-style restaurant founded by Milkshake Concepts has debuted in Grand Prairie’s entertainment venue, EpicCentral, wiith three adjacent kiosks serving pizza, sliders, and over-the-top milkshakes. The dining atmosphere is out-of-the-box, featuring graffiti interior, vivid outdoor signage, and an interior wall that opens to a stage for live music and interactive events.
Sportsbook
Upscale sports bar is now open in the former Krio space in Bishop Arts — a reboot from Krio owners Dan Bui and Connie Cheng, who've given the space a little Vegas flair including a huge sports ticker displaying the latest scores and stats. There are 24 high-definition TVs — 17 inside and 7 outside — and a menu featuring Nathan’s mini corndogs, chicken tenders, a patty melt, and fried appetizers, such as fried pickles and fried caulifower, battered with rice flour so they're GF.
Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar
Sushi restaurant and cocktail bar just opened at The Union building, ready to serve lunch and dinner to visitors and tenants at downtown office buildings nearby. The menu combines sushi with a Pan-Asian hot kitchen that's turning out dishes like steak, curry, and Korean-style fried chicken. Artsy cocktails such as the Lychee Rose with Absolut Elix, rose petals, citrus, and lychee, are perfect to sip in the restaurant's dark, impeccably appointed space.