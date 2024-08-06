Pasta News
Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo files for bankruptcy in Dallas
Hurry and get you some lasagna: Italian restaurant concept Buca di Beppo has filed for bankruptcy in a Dallas court.
According to a release, the Orlando-based Italian chain voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.
Their goal is to use the bankruptcy process to find a potential buyer, with a deadline of 75 days from the filing date to get a deal approved.
The bankruptcy filing follows the July 30 closure of 13 locations by their parent company Early Enterprises — locations which had been unable to recover from the pandemic. Among the closures was a location in Austin at 3612 Tudor Blvd. — their only location in Austin.
There are now 44 locations open, including four in Texas: three in DFW — Dallas, Frisco, and Southlake — and one in Houston. Those are not in peril, according to a spokesperson who said in an email that, "there is currently no definite plan to close further locations. The company will continue to evaluate the situation as they progress through the bankruptcy proceeding."
But hey, it's not all bad news: They're even in the process of opening a new location.
"This is a strategic step towards a strong future for Buca di Beppo," says president Rich Saultz in a statement. "While the restaurant industry has faced significant challenges, this move is the best next step for our brand. .. Buca di Beppo has been a beloved gathering place for celebrations and memorable meals for many years, and we are enthusiastic about entering this next phase of our brand's story."
Buca di Beppo restaurants embody the Italian traditions of food, friendship, fun, celebration, and hospitality. The menu features both Northern and Southern Italian favorites and cocktails, but is equally famous for its quirky decor and raucous atmosphere — an over-the-top experience with enormous portions served family-style, Dean Martin singing in the background, and deliberately tacky decor featuring framed family photos, gaudy wallpaper, Xmas lights, and a "Pope Room" — a group dining room honoring the Pope.
During the pandemic, the Dallas-area Buca di Beppo locations were among many that transformed into hubs for delivery-only virtual brands such as chicken-wing concept Wing Squad and Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, from Virtual Dining Concepts, an affiliate of Earl Enterprises.
William Snyder, Chief Restructuring Officer of Buca C, LLC, stated: "We believe this path will best allow us to continue to serve Buca's patrons and communities for many years to come. We are open for business in 44 locations, and we expect day-to-day operations to continue uninterrupted. We anticipate moving through this process as quickly and efficiently as possible to emerge as a stronger organization built for the future."