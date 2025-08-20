The Ultimate Guide
Where to sip the best St-Germain Hugo Spritzes in Dallas and beyond
There’s something about a St-Germain Hugo Spritz, with its bubbly balance of elderflower liqueur, prosecco, soda, lime, and fresh mint, that turns any hour into golden hour.
It’s light, refreshing, and impossibly chic, the perfect sip whether you’re lounging on a sunny patio, indulging in fresh seafood, or daydreaming about a summer vacay in Europe.
If you can't make it over to the Continent, Dallas is a winning substitute in which to enjoy the unofficial drink of Summer 2025.
From Oak Lawn’s Italian havens to Highland Park’s chic spots, from Bishop Arts' bistros to Frisco’s elevated hideaways, we’ve rounded up the best places to raise your glass to a St-Germain Hugo Spritz summer.
Coastal Italian Daydreams
For when you're on the Amalfi Coast in spirit.
Dolce Riviera. Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- Poco Fiasco (Downtown): A glamorous pizza-and-cocktails lounge where marble accents and sleek leather banquettes make your St-Germain Hugo Spritz feel like the centerpiece of la dolce vita.
- Dolce Riviera (Downtown): With its pastel-hued patio and Riviera-inspired plates, this is where each sip makes you swear you hear waves crashing nearby.
- Bacari Tabu (Oak Lawn): Intimate, moody, and full of Italian charm — perfect for pairing a spritz with cicchetti and pretending you’re bar-hopping in Venice.
- Barsotti’s (Oak Lawn): Old-school Dallas Italian with a fresh twist. Make sure your drink is as timeless as the menu and decor.
Paris café meets Milan aperitivo hour.
Mister Charles.Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- Bar Sardine (Highland Park): Polished and posh, this Highland Park gem offers up marble countertops and Parisian flair.
- Mister Charles (Knox/Henderson): Bold, opulent, and brimming with drama. Order a St-Germain Hugo Spritz and you’ll swear you’ve been whisked away to a gilded European brasserie.
- The Charlotte (Knox/Henderson): Chic yet cozy, it's where you feel like you’re part of a secret neighborhood soirée in Milan.
Perfect for sunshine, botanicals, and bubbles.
Mayer's Garden.Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- Mayer’s Garden (Knox/Henderson): Sunlight, greenery, and an airy vibe make your St-Germain Hugo Spritz sparkle just a little brighter here.
- The Skellig (Knox/Henderson): A neighborhood staple with a laid-back patio that's perfect for sipping spritzes while catching up with friends under twinkle lights.
- Pillar (Bishop Arts): With its lush courtyard and cool design, this Bishop Arts retreat turns every happy hour into a garden party.
Where a spritz pairs best with oysters or ceviche.
Mermaid Bar.Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- Hugo’s Seafood (Bishop Arts): Briny oysters, coastal charm, and the crisp first sip of a St-Germain Hugo Spritz make for the ultimate seaside-in-the-city escape.
- Mermaid Bar (University Park): Playful and stylish inside Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center, this is where sipping a spritz alongside seafood towers feels like a beach holiday — no passport required.
Casual yet craft-minded hangouts
Hide.Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- Hide (Lower Greenville): This craft cocktail haven makes St-Germain Hugo Spritzes shine with inventive flair and a laid-back neighborhood buzz.
- Spider Murphy’s (Knox/Henderson): Unpretentious and fun, this bar feels like your stylish best friend’s living room.
- Scarlett (Deep Ellum): A sultry late-night favorite where the drinks are as cool as the crowd around you.
Spritzes with Tex-Mex flair.
Mi Cocina.Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- Jose (Lovers/Inwood): Bright, airy, and brimming with Mexican art and flavor. Order a St-Germain Hugo Spritz alongside tacos for a flavor-filled pairing.
- Mi Cocina (Multiple locations): A Dallas institution where the crowd is always lively, the queso always flowing, and St-Germain Hugo Spritzes feel right at home with Mambo Taxis.
Where a spritz is part of a bigger escape.
Stonebriar Country Club.Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- WorldSprings (The Colony): An expansive spa oasis where sipping a St-Germain Hugo Spritz between thermal dips is pure European indulgence, Texas-style.
- Hall Park Hotel (Frisco): A gleaming new hotel where cocktails are best enjoyed in chic lounges that beg you to linger.
- Stonebriar Country Club (Frisco): Classic luxury with a modern touch, indulge here after a round of golf or or an afternoon spent lounging poolside.
Beyond the Dallas core but still spritz-worthy.
Black Hawk Brewery.Photo by Ashley Gongora Photography
- Dee’s Table (Frisco): Cozy and welcoming, pulling up a chair here is akin to entering your best friend's house for a dinner party.
- Craftway Kitchen (Plano/Frisco/Southlake): Warm, family-friendly, and effortlessly stylish, this is a place where spritzes sparkle alongside comfort classics.
- Black Hawk Brewery (Prosper): Where craft brews meet cocktails, this buzzy beer garden is as welcoming to St-Germain Hugo Spritzes as it is hazy IPAs.
Wherever your Dallas adventures take you, order a St-Germain Hugo Spritz and savor the city’s best.