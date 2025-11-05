A Toast
Dallas distiller launches zero-proof liquor line and hosting accessories
The zero-proof liquor movement keeps gaining momentum, and the latest to take a seat at the bar is Teaspoon, from the Dallas-based Dynasty Spirits.
The brand's first line of non-alcoholic whiskey, tequila, gin, and "Italian Spritz" (comparable to the main ingredient in a certain bright-orange cocktail) are already available for shipping nationwide, and the company promises they will be carried by more than 400 Texas retailers by year's end. Each 700ml bottle is priced at $32.99.
“Teaspoon was born from a simple belief: that the drink in your hand should match the moment you’re in,” says founder Devin Odell. “Teaspoon isn’t just zero-proof spirit alternatives, it’s a statement. It offers a fresh option for those who expect more from what’s in their glass: more flavor, more intention, more celebration.”
For the mocktail connoisseurs out there, here's a quick overview of each bottle's tasting notes:
- The zero-proof whiskey has cherry, vanilla, caramel, and citrus zest on the nose. The palate opens with a bourbon-style sweetness and finishes dry and peppery.
- The zero-proof tequila has the aroma of cracked black pepper with hints of pineapple and guava, and tastes of fresh bell pepper up front. Citrus mid-notes add brightness and it's rounded off with a lightly sweet oak finish.
- The zero-proof gin's nose brings lemon zest and elderflower, and its taste is dry and herbal like a true London Dry gin.
- The zero-proof Italian Spritz balances sweet red licorice and bitter orange peel on the nose. The palate starts with orange-candy brightness and progresses to juicy grapefruit before finishing with a lingering herbal bitterness.
The name Teaspoon is reflective of the culinary measuring tool's history, and how the gilt silver spoons were once prized by England's upper crust due to the initial rarity of tea imported from Asia.
The Texas-born Odell founded Dynasty Spirits in 2010, and the brand's portfolio currently includes Pezuña Blanca tequila, Townes vodka, Green House vodka and gin, Lasso Motel whiskey, and Painted Donkey tequila.
Launching in tandem with Teaspoon’s non-alcoholic beverages is a collection of custom retail products in collaboration with Marcello Andres, Shelton Metal, Tom Adam, Match 1995, A Bientot, WP Standard, and more. Currently, that includes linen cocktail napkins, glassware, and a set of artful pewter teaspoons, each representing a different zero-proof liquor.
Dallasites can taste and shop at Teaspoon's launch event: November 6 at at the Shop Swoon boutique inside the Joule Hotel. Bottles will be available for purchase there through November 9.