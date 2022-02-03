The 6 social events every philanthropic Dallas young professional should attend in spring 2022

After plenty of cozy time at home in stretchy pants and slippers, Dallas young professionals are ready to come out and play again. While this spring's calendar isn't quite as packed with all the usual soirees and galas (some groups are still taking a wait-and-see-where-COVID-goes approach), other big parties are on the books. And they all start this weekend. Besides being fun and fancy events, they help raise critical funds for local nonprofits, and — in the case of Junior League — celebrate significant milestones in working to better the community. Here are six epic YP events to put on your spring schedule now.

CASAblanca, February 5

The Dallas CASA Young Professionals kick off YP social season with this fun and fabulous night of casino games, cocktails, heavy appetizers, and prizes at The Hall on Dragon. (Yes, it's still on despite the freezing weather leading up to it.) Co-chairs Elena Littleton, Mindy Busch, and Sonya Reddy have chosen a "Roaring '20s" theme for the cocktail-attire affair. After trying their luck at the blackjack, poker, and craps tables, guests can hit the dance floor and dance the night away to The Special Edition Band. (Note: Given the current Omicron-fueled COVID surge, attendees who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to have a negative test result within 48 hours prior to the event, but bringing proof is not required. Those who feel symptomatic are encouraged to stay home.) Funds raised benefit the children served by Dallas CASA. Information and tickets here.

Mavs Ball, March 4

This big-ticket party is the ultimate event for #MFFLs. All Mavs fans are invited to the star-studded gala at the American Airlines Center, which will feature appearances by Dallas Mavericks players and alumni (yep, Dirk usually shows up), CEO Cynt Marshall, and Governor Mark Cuban. The event includes a cocktail reception, seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and entertainment by one of the greatest female music groups of all time, En Vogue. It's the premier fundraising event for the Mavs Foundation's charitable work in the community. (Note: All attendees must provide a negative COVID test result prior to 6 pm the day of the event. Attendees must wear KN95 masks when not eating or drinking and maintain all social distancing precautions with players.) More information and tickets are here.

Junior League Milestones Luncheon, April 21

For Junior League of Dallas' Centennial year, they've snagged a heavy-hitting lineup for their annual luncheon: domestic doyenne and media mogul Martha Stewart will be the keynote speaker. Led by Luncheon Chair Isabell Novakov Higginbotham and Sustaining Chair Lydia Novakov, the event will also honor Dallas resident and former first lady Laura Bush with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Veletta Forsythe Lill will be honored as Sustainer of the Year. The luncheon will take place at the Hilton Anatole and benefit Junior League's many civic causes. (Information and tickets here.) Then save the date for ...

Junior League Centennial Gala, April 23

To honor JLD’s 100th anniversary, a 1920s Art Nouveau-inspired gala will feature dinner, dancing, big board auction, raffle, and fun surprises at the Chantilly Ballroom of the Hilton Anatole. Andrea Cheek and Margo Goodwin are chairing the event with the guidance of JLD president Christa Sanford. Guests can enjoy a Centennial exhibit on view throughout the evening, as well as live entertainment by Stratosphere, a 16-piece dance band performing under Jordan Kahn. Raffle items will include $5,000 gift cards to Central Market and Dillard's, and much more. The gala will mark the culmination of a week-long celebration of Junior League's significant milestone and many charitable initiatives in the community. More information and tickets here.

Under the Moonlight Gala, May 5

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has an active "Young Friends" auxiliary organization that typically throws a fun fundraising party each spring. Without plans in place "yet," they say, they're gearing up for RMHD's Under the Moonlight Gala, taking place on Cinco de Mayo. "Bajo la luz de la luna," taking place in the Design District, will be an evening of celebrating families, friendships, and being together again. (Think there might possibly be some yummy margaritas involved, too?) The annual gala has, since 2006, raised more than $2 million for the families living at RMHD and has furthered their mission of supporting the health and well-being of seriously ill or injured children receiving treatment by providing them and their families a home-away-from-home. Watch for more information and tickets here.

Day at the Races, May 7

After some successful pivoting to an at-home, virtual affair, the annual Kentucky Derby viewing party is fully back in person. Those who can't make it to Churchill Downs should show up to Turtle Creek Park dressed in their Derby best for Southern food, mint juleps, a silent auction, table games, "wagering," music, dancing, a best-dressed and best-hat competition, and of course, Kentucky Derby viewing. The high-energy party benefits the work of Turtle Creek Conservancy. Katie and Christian Corts are the co-chairs, and Elizabeth Knowles (honoring her late husband, True Knowles) is the honorary chair for the 14th annual event. More information and tickets here.