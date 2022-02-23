Home » Society
Ladies in white

Glamorous Dallas Symphony debutantes dip, dance, and debut at 2022 Presentation Ball

Dallas Symphony debutantes dip, dance, and debut at Presentation Ball

By
Mary Margaret, Barry, Katherine, Margaret, James Hancock
Mary Margaret, Barry, Katherine, Margaret, and James Hancock Photo courtesy of Gittings
Bailey and Meg Beaird
Bailey and Meg Beaird have a mother-daughter moment. Photo courtesy of Gittings
Grace and David Condon
Grace and David Condon behind the scenes. Photo courtesy of Gittings
Karen Cox, Venise Stuart, Sarah Mills, Claire Catrino, Elizabeth Gambrell, Courtney Slater, Nancy Labadie, Cynthia Beaird
The committee: Karen Cox, Venise Stuart, Sarah Mills, Claire Catrino, Elizabeth Gambrell, Courtney Slater, Nancy Labadie, and Cynthia Beaird Photo courtesy of Gittings
Chris, Sydney and Susan Goodiel
Chris, Sydney, and Susan Goodiel Photo courtesy of Gittings
Sherwood Wagner, Todd Clendening
Honorary chair Sherwood Wagner with Todd Clendening Photo courtesy of Gittings
Kemp, Annie and Kit Sawers
Kemp, Annie, and Kit Sawers Photo courtesy of Gittings
Eric, Markus, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Chris Hirschbrich
Eric, Markus, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Chris Hirschbrich Photo courtesy of Gittings
DSOL honor guard 2022
The 2022 Honor Guard Photo courtesy of Gittings
Josh, Samantha, Ellen and Sloan Ungerman
Josh, Samantha, Ellen, and Sloan Ungerman Photo courtesy of Gittings
Jennifer, Randy, Brooke, and Reed Marvel
Jennifer, Randy, Brooke, and Reed Marvel Photo courtesy of Gittings
DSOL debutantes 2022
All the 2021-22 DSOL debutantes Photo courtesy of Gittings
Mary Margaret, Barry, Katherine, Margaret, James Hancock
Bailey and Meg Beaird
Grace and David Condon
Karen Cox, Venise Stuart, Sarah Mills, Claire Catrino, Elizabeth Gambrell, Courtney Slater, Nancy Labadie, Cynthia Beaird
Chris, Sydney and Susan Goodiel
Sherwood Wagner, Todd Clendening
Kemp, Annie and Kit Sawers
Eric, Markus, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Chris Hirschbrich
DSOL honor guard 2022
Josh, Samantha, Ellen and Sloan Ungerman
Jennifer, Randy, Brooke, and Reed Marvel
DSOL debutantes 2022

What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League 36th Presentation Ball

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

The 411: The DSOL introduced 48 debutantes at the annual glamorous ball on Saturday, February 12. This year's event was chaired by Elizabeth Gambrell, with Venise Stuart as DSOL president and Sherwood Wagner serving as honorary chair.

Upon their presentation on stage, each deb showed off her best "Texas dip" in front of the appreciative crowd. After being escorted offstage by members of the Honor Guard, the young women celebrated with their families at an elegant dinner-dance in the Meyerson's lobby.

“The ball was the culmination of a season of events which started in May 2021,” says Stuart. “It has provided an opportunity for these young debutantes and their honor guard escorts to experience the excitement and beauty of our world-class Dallas Symphony Orchestra and become our city's next generation of symphony and arts supporters.”

The Presentation Ball, first staged in 1987, is the largest fundraiser for the DSOL. More than $12 million has been raised for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through the annual event. It was the vision of long-time League member Tincy Miller, who also chaired the first event.

Founded in 1946, the DSOL supports the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising activities. It has contributed more than $20 million to the association to date. 

Who: The 2021-22 debutantes were (in alphabetical order) Nora Arnold, Virginia Baker, Bailey Beaird, Cambridge Bender, London Boscamp, Abigail Brannon, Riley Cheek, Grace Condon, Amelia Cox, Erin Daugherty, Eliza Davis, Katherine Downing, Katherine Edwards, Katie Elliott, Virginia Fielder, Sydney Goodiel, Katherine Hancock, Emily Hea, Reva Henderson, Ava Heppner, Julia Hicks, Stephanie Hirschbrich, Sophie Hung, Madigan Jacoby, Grace Judin, Claire Koonsman, Story Langston, Ashley Laughlin, McKinley Lawson, Brooke Marvel, Ashlyn Meuse, Anna Mikeska, Kate Murray, Ashlee Newton, Abbey Perry, Mary Tarver Reid, Anna Robinowitz, Annie Sawers, Bella Scott, Sarah Smith, Lydia Szuwalski, Margaret Thompson, Samantha Ungerman, Ella Varel, Annie Walker, Elizabeth Walsh, Tory Wicklund, and Kelsey Wittmann.

They were supported by their families, many of whom have second- and third-generation honorees in attendance. Janie and David Condon’s daughter Grace, for example, was the third debutante in the family to be presented. 

And then there's this cute story: Margaret and Barry Hancock’s daughter Katherine made her debut this year. Daughter Mary Margaret made her debut in 2016 and son James was an Honor Guard in 2020. However, their history with the Presentation Ball dates even further, to the first ball held in 1987, when Barry was an Honor Guard. He met Margaret the next year when she made her debut and they were married a few years later. With Katherine’s debut, all the family members have participated.  

“The Presentation Ball brings families and friends together, with friendships old and new creating a Camelot experience to carry you a lifetime,” says Miller. “We do not remember the days, we remember the moments. This is a Camelot moment.”

Read These Next
Donna Wilhelm, Joel Ferrell, Deborah McMurray, Jim Shields, Steven Walters
Second Thought Theatre's 8th annual fundraising gala rockets past goal
Black professional in workplace
Dallas ranked among best U.S. metros for Black professionals
Ashley Sissel, Whitney Lawson, Christine Bassham
High-energy YP casino night roars into Dallas Design District