Dallasites open hearts of gold on Valentine's Day to raise $300,000 for kids with cancer

What: Heart of Gold Luncheon benefiting Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer

Where: Dallas Country Club

The 411: Valentine's Day was certainly the appropriate day for the sixth annual Clayton Dabney Love Luncheon. Dubbed "Heart of Gold," the sold-out event was a day of socializing, shopping, and lunching — all to support the Dallas nonprofit's “Medicine of the Heart” initiative, which provides anonymous financial assistance to families with a child in the final stages of terminal cancer.

This year’s event co-chairs were Amy McEvoy and Traci White, and Leslie Ficke is the organization's executive director.

Guests mingled with Valentine's-inspired cocktails while shopping local vendors including About Face Studios x J. Grumbles Studio, Anna Matthews, Breathe Meditation and Wellness, and many more. Patrons then gathered in the ballroom adorned with floral arrangements from Botanical Mix and decorations designed by Missy RSVP Events; DJ RomiQ kept things upbeat.

Emcee Steve Noviello of Fox 4 News moderated a conversation with the parents of Sophie Skiles and Trevor Daniel. Lynn and Kam Daniel and Shelby and Jonathan Skiles each shared the life and struggle of their children’s battles with cancer.

After the lunch and presentation, additional funds were raised through raffles for fabulous prizes, including sports, shopping, and travel packages.

In total, the event raised a record amount of more than $300,000. To date, "Medicine of the Heart" has helped more than 5,000 families and raised more than $4 million for terminally ill children and their families across the United States.

Who: Molly Brinkman, Khaki Christopher, Jennifer Huff, Janna Jackson, Lori French, Chelsea Hunt, Amy Passmore, and Kate Click. Clayton Dabney For Kids With Cancer founders Shelby and Scott Dabney were also in attendance.