Love luncheon

Dallasites open hearts of gold on Valentine's Day to raise $300,000 for kids with cancer

By
Molly Brinkman, Khaki Christopher, Jennifer Huff, and Janna Jackson
Molly Brinkman, Khaki Christopher, Jennifer Huff, Janna Jackson Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Traci White, Amy McEvoy
Luncheon co-chairs Traci White and Amy McEvoy. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Shelby Skiles, Jonathan Skiles
Shelby Skiles, Jonathan Skiles Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Chelsea Hunt, Amy Passmore
Chelsea Hunt, Amy Passmore Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Lori French
Lori French Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Leslie Ficke, Kate Click
Leslie Ficke, Kate Click Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Lynn Daniel, Kam Daniel, Shelby Skiles, Jonathan Skiles
Special guest families Lynn and Kam Daniel, and Shelby and Jonathan Skiles speak on stage. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Kam Daniel, Mia Daniel, Lynn Daniel, and Ethan Daniel
Kam Daniel, Mia Daniel, Lynn Daniel, and Ethan Daniel. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Shelby Dabney, Scott Dabney
Clayton Dabney For Kids With Cancer founders Shelby and Scott Dabney. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Steve Noviello
Emcee Steve Noviello Photo by Tamytha Cameron
What: Heart of Gold Luncheon benefiting Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer 

Where: Dallas Country Club

The 411: Valentine's Day was certainly the appropriate day for the sixth annual Clayton Dabney Love Luncheon. Dubbed "Heart of Gold," the sold-out event was a day of socializing, shopping, and lunching — all to support the Dallas nonprofit's “Medicine of the Heart” initiative, which provides anonymous financial assistance to families with a child in the final stages of terminal cancer. 

This year’s event co-chairs were Amy McEvoy and Traci White, and Leslie Ficke is the organization's executive director.

Guests mingled with Valentine's-inspired cocktails while shopping local vendors including About Face Studios x J. Grumbles Studio, Anna Matthews, Breathe Meditation and Wellness, and many more. Patrons then gathered in the ballroom adorned with floral arrangements from Botanical Mix and decorations designed by Missy RSVP Events; DJ RomiQ kept things upbeat. 

Emcee Steve Noviello of Fox 4 News moderated a conversation with the parents of Sophie Skiles and Trevor Daniel. Lynn and Kam Daniel and Shelby and Jonathan Skiles each shared the life and struggle of their children’s battles with cancer.

After the lunch and presentation, additional funds were raised through raffles for fabulous prizes, including sports, shopping, and travel packages.

In total, the event raised a record amount of more than $300,000. To date, "Medicine of the Heart" has helped more than 5,000 families and raised more than $4 million for terminally ill children and their families across the United States.

Who: Molly Brinkman, Khaki Christopher, Jennifer Huff, Janna Jackson, Lori French, Chelsea Hunt, Amy Passmore, and Kate Click. Clayton Dabney For Kids With Cancer founders Shelby and Scott Dabney were also in attendance.

