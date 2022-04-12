Home » Society
TABLEAUX

Alluring Art Ball channels '60s glamour as Dallas' ultimate be-seen gala of spring

By
Derek Wilson, Christen Wilson
Derek Wilson, Christen Wilson Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Jeremy Scott, Nancy Rogers
Jeremy Scott, Nancy Rogers Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Selwyn Rayzor, Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol
Selwyn Rayzor, Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Brian Bolke
Brian Bolke and a Moschino model in front of a vintage Cadillac at the entrance. Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Ashleigh Pogue, Lisa Guerrero
Ashleigh Pogue, Lisa Guerrero Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron
Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Elaine Agather, Sharon Young, Nancy Carlson
Elaine Agather, Sharon Young, Nancy Carlson Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Cutter Dykstra, Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Cutter Dykstra, Jamie-Lynn Sigler Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Capera Ryan, Bonnie Brennan
Capera Ryan, Bonnie Brennan Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Bela Cooley, Jessica Nowitzki, Jeny Bania
Bela Cooley, Jessica Nowitzki, Jeny Bania Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Sterling McDavid, Mona Patel
Sterling McDavid, Mona Patel Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Cornelia Guest, Alvise Orsini
Alvise Orsini, Cornelia Guest, Geoffroy van Raemdonck Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Brandon Maxwell, Brian Bolke
Brandon Maxwell, Brian Bolke Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Carlos Gonzalez-Jamie, Agustin Arteaga
Agustin Arteaga, Carlos Gonzalez-Jamie Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Kristin Smith
Kristin Smith Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Field Harrison, Sabrina, Brandon Maxwell
Field Harrison, Sabrina, Brandon Maxwell  Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Deborah Scott, Zoe Bonnette
Deborah Scott, Zoe Bonnette Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Trisha Gregory, Edward Bess
Trisha Gregory, Edward Bess Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Bradley Agather Means, Amber Venz Box, Hannah Fagadau
Hannah Fagadau, Amber Venz Box, Bradley Agather Means  Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Art Ball
A model in a Moschino dress by Jeremy Scott. Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Andrea Pitter
Andrea Pitter Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Arianna Alexis
Arianna Alexis Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Elisa Summers, Stephen Summers
Elisa Summers, Stephen Summers Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Cindy Rachofsky, Howard Rachofsky
Cindy Rachofsky, Howard Rachofsky Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Bob's Dance Shop
Bob's Dance Shop performs. Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
DJ Lucy Wrubel
DJ Lucy Wrubel  Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Ken Fulk, Christen Wilson
Ken Fulk and Christen Wilson having fun on the dance floor. Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Sarah Calodney, Faisal Halum, Ashley Wein
Sarah Calodney, Faisal Halum, Ashley Wein Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
Mariel Sholem, Benita Chan
Mariel Sholem, Benita Chan Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Tina Craig, Muge Erdirik Dogan, Shiona Turini
Tina Craig, Muge Erdirik Dogan, Shiona Turini Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com
The Dallas Museum of Art's Art Ball has always been one of the most beloved black-tie galas of spring, but this year it became one of the most coveted tickets in town, too, as just 350 fortunate patrons made the guest list.

The 2022 edition, chaired by Brian Bolke, returned from its two-year corona-hiatus April 9 as a smaller event numbers-wise, but it was still the opulent, over-the-top intersection of art and fashion that Dallas' scene set know and love.

Themed "TABLEAUX: 60 Years of Art Ball (1962-2022),” the special anniversary gala feted its 60-year history with a glamorous evening full of nods to the past.

For instance, upon arrival, guests were greeted by models, dressed in couture looks from Moschino by Jeremy Scott, posing with a '60s-vintage Cadillac. Scott himself was in attendance as a special guest, along with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, interior designer Ken Fulk, costume designer Shiona Turini, beauty entrepreneur Edward Bess, artist Mickalene Thomas, Making the Cut winner Andrea Pitter, and actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Inside the museum were “tableaux” with models styled in Irving Penn-inspired settings as living art pieces. Guests mingled in the Hoffman Wing, which was draped in hot pink for a "Martinis and Motown" theme and featured a Kástra Elión Bar and DJ Lucy Wrubel playing groovy tunes dating from the '60s.

The museum concourse, themed “Champagne and Supremes,” featured a dazzing Champagne Lallier champagne tower and electronic pop and classical tunes courtesy of DSQ. 

Also before dinner, guests could shop The Tableauxtique, which featured six luxury items for sale. When the dinner bell chimed, patrons were escorted into the Hamon Atrium, where models, adorned in Moschino by Jeremy Scott '60s-inspired couture dresses, posed on gold scaffolding. Boutique events studio Missy RSVP covered the entire Hamon Atrium in leopard carpet to create a retro supper club vibe.

Guests dined on a multicourse meal furnished by Art 2 Catering that also included nods to '60s cuisine: Regiis Ova caviar, onion dip, and potato chips; short rib pot pie with vegetable crudite and green goddess dressing; and banana pudding, Nilla Wafers, and whipped cream. Wine glasses stayed full courtesy of Hall Wines.

After dinner, a surprise performance by Los Angeles Instagram sensation Bob’s Dance Shop kicked off an after-party. In a change from past years, there was no live auction conducted. Instead, a "Buy It Now" format sold several high-ticket items including a Ruven Afanador photo portrait ($75,000), Ashley Longshore portrait ($50,000), and Dior Mickalene Thomas Bag and studio visit ($20,000).

In total, the 2022 Art Ball, with its 350 patrons, raised $1.7 million. By comparison, the very first one in 1962, a "pot luck"-style event themed "Tableaux Vivants," raised $15,000 with 400 guests.

As for who was in attendance, the crowd was, of course, the who's who of the Dallas art and fashion worlds, plus invited guests: DMA director Agustín Arteaga, Nancy C. Rogers, Cindy and Howard Rachofsky, Jessica Nowitzki, Ceron, Carlos Gonzalez-Jamie, Dave Clark, Cornelia Guest, Selwyn Rayzor, Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol, Becca Cason Thrash, Moll and Charlie Anderson, Sarah Calodney, Faisal Halum, Ashley Wein, Elaine and Neils Agather, Marguerite Hoffman and Tom Lentz, Bela Cooley, Jeny Bania, Elisa and Stephen Summers, Sharon Young, Nancy Carlson, Nancy Cain Marcus, Derek and Christen Wilson, Bradley Agather Means, Amber Venz Box, Hannah Fagadau, Ashleigh Pogue, Lisa Guerrero, Capera Ryan, Bonnie Brennan, Alvise Orsini, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Arianna Alexis, Tina Craig, Muge Erdirik Dogan, Sterling McDavid, Mona Patel, Mariel Sholem, Benita Chan, Kristin Smith, Trisha Gregory, Deborah Scott, and Zoe Bonnette.

To date, Art Ball has raised about $30 million for the DMA. Such support has allowed the museum to engage nearly 1 million visitors with free admission, present special exhibitions, and provide access to learning experiences through more than 5,000 free or low-cost programs.

