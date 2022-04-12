Alluring Art Ball channels '60s glamour as Dallas' ultimate be-seen gala of spring

The Dallas Museum of Art's Art Ball has always been one of the most beloved black-tie galas of spring, but this year it became one of the most coveted tickets in town, too, as just 350 fortunate patrons made the guest list.

The 2022 edition, chaired by Brian Bolke, returned from its two-year corona-hiatus April 9 as a smaller event numbers-wise, but it was still the opulent, over-the-top intersection of art and fashion that Dallas' scene set know and love.

Themed "TABLEAUX: 60 Years of Art Ball (1962-2022),” the special anniversary gala feted its 60-year history with a glamorous evening full of nods to the past.

For instance, upon arrival, guests were greeted by models, dressed in couture looks from Moschino by Jeremy Scott, posing with a '60s-vintage Cadillac. Scott himself was in attendance as a special guest, along with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, interior designer Ken Fulk, costume designer Shiona Turini, beauty entrepreneur Edward Bess, artist Mickalene Thomas, Making the Cut winner Andrea Pitter, and actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Inside the museum were “tableaux” with models styled in Irving Penn-inspired settings as living art pieces. Guests mingled in the Hoffman Wing, which was draped in hot pink for a "Martinis and Motown" theme and featured a Kástra Elión Bar and DJ Lucy Wrubel playing groovy tunes dating from the '60s.

The museum concourse, themed “Champagne and Supremes,” featured a dazzing Champagne Lallier champagne tower and electronic pop and classical tunes courtesy of DSQ.

Also before dinner, guests could shop The Tableauxtique, which featured six luxury items for sale. When the dinner bell chimed, patrons were escorted into the Hamon Atrium, where models, adorned in Moschino by Jeremy Scott '60s-inspired couture dresses, posed on gold scaffolding. Boutique events studio Missy RSVP covered the entire Hamon Atrium in leopard carpet to create a retro supper club vibe.

Guests dined on a multicourse meal furnished by Art 2 Catering that also included nods to '60s cuisine: Regiis Ova caviar, onion dip, and potato chips; short rib pot pie with vegetable crudite and green goddess dressing; and banana pudding, Nilla Wafers, and whipped cream. Wine glasses stayed full courtesy of Hall Wines.

After dinner, a surprise performance by Los Angeles Instagram sensation Bob’s Dance Shop kicked off an after-party. In a change from past years, there was no live auction conducted. Instead, a "Buy It Now" format sold several high-ticket items including a Ruven Afanador photo portrait ($75,000), Ashley Longshore portrait ($50,000), and Dior Mickalene Thomas Bag and studio visit ($20,000).

In total, the 2022 Art Ball, with its 350 patrons, raised $1.7 million. By comparison, the very first one in 1962, a "pot luck"-style event themed "Tableaux Vivants," raised $15,000 with 400 guests.

As for who was in attendance, the crowd was, of course, the who's who of the Dallas art and fashion worlds, plus invited guests: DMA director Agustín Arteaga, Nancy C. Rogers, Cindy and Howard Rachofsky, Jessica Nowitzki, Ceron, Carlos Gonzalez-Jamie, Dave Clark, Cornelia Guest, Selwyn Rayzor, Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol, Becca Cason Thrash, Moll and Charlie Anderson, Sarah Calodney, Faisal Halum, Ashley Wein, Elaine and Neils Agather, Marguerite Hoffman and Tom Lentz, Bela Cooley, Jeny Bania, Elisa and Stephen Summers, Sharon Young, Nancy Carlson, Nancy Cain Marcus, Derek and Christen Wilson, Bradley Agather Means, Amber Venz Box, Hannah Fagadau, Ashleigh Pogue, Lisa Guerrero, Capera Ryan, Bonnie Brennan, Alvise Orsini, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Arianna Alexis, Tina Craig, Muge Erdirik Dogan, Sterling McDavid, Mona Patel, Mariel Sholem, Benita Chan, Kristin Smith, Trisha Gregory, Deborah Scott, and Zoe Bonnette.

To date, Art Ball has raised about $30 million for the DMA. Such support has allowed the museum to engage nearly 1 million visitors with free admission, present special exhibitions, and provide access to learning experiences through more than 5,000 free or low-cost programs.