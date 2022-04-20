Brazilian Carnival-themed gala starring CeeLo Green sambas into Dallas for colorful debut

What: Brazilian Carnival for a Cause benefiting Face Forward International

Where: Eye Lawn at The Joule Hotel

The 411: On April 9, a new-to-Dallas charity gala debuted to a high-energy crowd downtown.

Face Forward International, founded by Deborah and Dr. David Alessi, provides surgical and mental health support for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. In 2020, the organization expanded its services after success in the Los Angeles area and chose Dallas as its second home. But the inaugural gala was postponed due to the pandemic.

To bring awareness to the expansion of the organization to Texas, advisory firm Chandini & Co hosted the colorful gala. Themed “Brazilian Carnival for a Cause,” it was an outdoor/tented cocktail event complete with a red carpet, silent and live auctions, the flavors and colors of Brazil, and top-notch entertainment.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning musician CeeLo Green entertained as the headliner, and Canadian-American comedian, actor, musician, and podcast host Stephen Kramer Glickman was the opening act.

Reality TV star and activist Caitlyn Jenner made the trip from L.A. to help raise funds at the gala, as did actress Christina DeRosa, who is the chairwoman of the board for the organization.

Who: Notable guests included Jane McGarry, Shani James, Lanie Morgenstern, Sophie Hutchins, Lania Rittenhouse, Bekah Charleston, Daniel Moon, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Dr. Rod Rohrich, Leah Frazier, and Amber LaFrance. Survivors Saundra Crockett, Gina Russo, and "Addison" were also in attendance to share their inspiring stories.