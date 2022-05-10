Dallas-Fort Worth gala-goers don their boots to help grant last wishes for moms

What: 8th Annual Boots & Blessings Gala benefiting Ally’s Wish

Where: Marty B’s in Bartonville

The 411: Big-hearted Ally's Wish patrons pulled on their boots and scooted to Bartonville to help make wishes — or even, blessings — come true for mothers battling terminal illnesses.

The Flower Mound-based organization hosted its eighth annual Western-chic gala (presented by Circle Star Brands and designed by HAS Events) on April 29 to raise crucial funds to further its mission to create lasting memories for families.

In addition to dinner and drinks, speakers and auctions made the night fun and memorable for attendees. Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell welcomed guests and introduced Larry Conner, who spoke heartfelt remembrances of his daughter, Allyson Hendrickson, the inspiration for the creation of Ally’s Wish and the organization’s first wish recipient.

Auctioneer Mike Trent led a rousing game of "Heads or Tails," with the winner receiving a YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler valued at $1,800 — fully stocked with wine and spirits.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa publicly underscored his commitment to support Ally’s Wish and surprised the crowd with a live auction package: A Top Golf Experience with him, along with a signed Dallas Cowboys jersey and helmet.

In a jubilant ending to the evening, Pat Conner introduced three families who were awaiting wish fulfillment. Thanks to the organization's fundraising success, they were no longer on the list, it was announced, and their wishes were being granted.

Since its inception, Ally’s Wish has granted more than 225 wishes to mothers suffering from terminal illnesses. While based in North Texas, Ally’s Wish grants wishes to mothers across the country. To learn more about Ally’s Wish, visit the website.

Who: Kristin Dickerson, Peter Fleisher, Jessica Groese, Rachel Groese, Cole Hendrickson, Cade Hendrickson, Brian McNatt, Missy Phipps, Marty Bryan, Oua Odighizuwa, Abieyuwa Odighizuwa, Randa Siblik, Lauren Buya, Marta Dunlap, Amy Thomas, Lilly, Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Hamilton Sneed, Alan Mann, and Brian Gasperson.