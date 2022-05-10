Home » Society
boots and blessings

Dallas-Fort Worth gala-goers don their boots to help grant last wishes for moms

DFW gala-goers don their boots to help grant last wishes for moms

By
Kristin Dickerson, Peter Fleisher, Jessica Groese, Rachel Groese
Kristin Dickerson, Peter Fleisher, Jessica Groese, Rachel Groese Photo by Bob Manzano
Cole Hendrickson, Pat Conner, Brian McNatt, Missy Phipps
Cole Hendrickson, Pat Conner, Brian McNatt, Missy Phipps Photo by Bob Manzano
Oua, Abieyuwa & Osa Odighizuwa
Oua Odighizuwa, Abieyuwa Odighizuwa, Osa Odighizuwa  Photo by Bob Manzano
Bobbie Mitchell and Marty Bryan
Bobbie Mitchell, Marty Bryan Photo by Bob Manzano
Randa Siblik, Lauren Buya, Marta Dunlap
Randa Siblik, Lauren Buya, Marta Dunlap Photo by Bob Manzano
Cole Hendrickson, Pat Conner, Larry Conner, Cade Hendrickson
Cole Hendrickson, Pat Conner, Larry Conner, Cade Hendrickson Photo by Bob Manzano
Marta Dunlap with Amy, Lilly and Kevin Thomas
Marta Dunlap, Amy Thomas, Lilly, Thomas, Kevin Thomas Photo by Bob Manzano
Boots and Blessings reception at Marty B's
Boots and Blessings reception at Marty B's. Photo by Bob Manzano
Alan Mann, Marty Bryan, Brian McNatt, Brian Gasperson
Alan Mann, Marty Bryan, Brian McNatt, Brian Gasperson Photo by Bob Manzano
Hamilton Sneed
Hamilton Sneed and guest Photo by Bob Manzano
Kristin Dickerson, Peter Fleisher, Jessica Groese, Rachel Groese
Cole Hendrickson, Pat Conner, Brian McNatt, Missy Phipps
Oua, Abieyuwa & Osa Odighizuwa
Bobbie Mitchell and Marty Bryan
Randa Siblik, Lauren Buya, Marta Dunlap
Cole Hendrickson, Pat Conner, Larry Conner, Cade Hendrickson
Marta Dunlap with Amy, Lilly and Kevin Thomas
Boots and Blessings reception at Marty B's
Alan Mann, Marty Bryan, Brian McNatt, Brian Gasperson
Hamilton Sneed

What: 8th Annual Boots & Blessings Gala benefiting Ally’s Wish

Where: Marty B’s in Bartonville

The 411: Big-hearted Ally's Wish patrons pulled on their boots and scooted to Bartonville to help make wishes — or even, blessings — come true for mothers battling terminal illnesses.

The Flower Mound-based organization hosted its eighth annual Western-chic gala (presented by Circle Star Brands and designed by HAS Events) on April 29 to raise crucial funds to further its mission to create lasting memories for families.

In addition to dinner and drinks, speakers and auctions made the night fun and memorable for attendees. Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell welcomed guests and introduced Larry Conner, who spoke heartfelt remembrances of his daughter, Allyson Hendrickson, the inspiration for the creation of Ally’s Wish and the organization’s first wish recipient. 

Auctioneer Mike Trent led a rousing game of "Heads or Tails," with the winner receiving a YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler valued at $1,800 — fully stocked with wine and spirits.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa publicly underscored his commitment to support Ally’s Wish and surprised the crowd with a live auction package: A Top Golf Experience with him, along with a signed Dallas Cowboys jersey and helmet.

In a jubilant ending to the evening, Pat Conner introduced three families who were awaiting wish fulfillment. Thanks to the organization's fundraising success, they were no longer on the list, it was announced, and their wishes were being granted.

Since its inception, Ally’s Wish has granted more than 225 wishes to mothers suffering from terminal illnesses. While based in North Texas, Ally’s Wish grants wishes to mothers across the country. To learn more about Ally’s Wish, visit the website

Who: Kristin Dickerson, Peter Fleisher, Jessica Groese, Rachel Groese, Cole Hendrickson, Cade Hendrickson, Brian McNatt, Missy Phipps, Marty Bryan, Oua Odighizuwa, Abieyuwa Odighizuwa, Randa Siblik, Lauren Buya, Marta Dunlap, Amy Thomas, Lilly, Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Hamilton Sneed, Alan Mann, and Brian Gasperson.

Read These Next
Lone Star Bash
Texas' top chefs take the stage with Stoney LaRue for all-out bash
Brian Losak, Diana Losak
Dallas cancer-support charity paints town red at 20th anniversary gala
Laura Harris and Patrick Means
DSO supporters clink glasses at wine dinner benefiting young musicians