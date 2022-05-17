Fashionable Dallas luncheon comes back to do the most good for Salvation Army

What: The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary’s Fashion Show & Luncheon

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

The 411: One of Dallas' most fashionable spring luncheons made a grand comeback on Tuesday, May 3, following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

The Dallas Women’s Auxiliary welcomed donors, volunteers, leadership from The Salvation Army, and local dignitaries to “give in style” and help raise vital funds for North Texans battling poverty, addiction, and homelessness.

Hosted by event chair Nikki Webb and honorary chair Ellen McStay, the Fashion Show & Luncheon featured a seated lunch and New York-style runway show featuring designer labels donated from Dallas’ most coveted closets and boutiques.

Patrons could shop couture fashion at The Chic Boutique in the lobby of the Meyerson or bid on items from the runway through a silent auction. Jane McGarry of WFAA’s “Good Morning Texas” served as emcee.

The organization's president, Elizabeth Gambrell, honored Carol Seay and Kim Hext with Margot Perot Service Awards.

“After all we have gone through this past year, we’re working as hard as ever to help North Texans who are struggling with poverty, addiction, and homelessness,” said Major Bethany Hawks, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “Thanks to the generosity of our advocates, partners, and donors, we are able to provide compassionate, Christ-centered care across the region. It is our privilege to provide help to countless individuals who come to us, and lead them on a path to a brighter future.”

Since its beginnings in 1993, The Fashion Show & Luncheon has raised more than $15 million to support services provided at 14 local Salvation Army facilities.

Last year, the organization says, the Salvation Army of North Texas served more than 11.6 million meals, provided more than 520,000 nights of shelter, paid more than $9,000,000 in financial assistance to help 30,000 individuals, and comforted 84,000 people through spiritual care.

For more information, visit the website.

Who: Notable event participants and patrons included Reed Robertson, Victoria Snee, Neva Hall, Pam Perella, DeeDee Lee, Shelle Sills, Christie Carter, Angie Kadesky, Michal Powell, Lisa Troutt, Debbie Snell, Tucker Enthoven, SuSu Meyer, Muffin Lemak, Catherine Rowsey, Charlie Caulkins, Alex Renna, Leigh Danley, Abbey Rowsey, Sara Shuart, Tamara Gaudin, Laci Bowman, and Kendrick Leckband.