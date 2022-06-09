Home » Society
Colorful Dallas fundraising fiesta benefits Ronald McDonald House kids

Colorful Dallas fundraising fiesta benefits Ronald McDonald House kids

John and Kelly Pool
John Pool, Kelly Pool Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
1 Chad and April Cook, Haylie and Bert Crouch, Holly and Paul Wittorf _ 2022UTM
Chad Cook. April Cook, Haylie Crouch, Bert Crouch, Holly Wittorf, Paul Wittorf Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Brandon Danna and Samantha Avila
Brandon Danna, Samantha Avila Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Hamilton A. Sneed, HAS Events
Hamilton Sneed, of HAS Events, shows off an auction item. Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Kathleen Kyle, Kim Cummings, and Tresia Nwamadi
Kathleen Kyle, Kim Cummings, Tresia Nwamadi Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Sarah Sparling, Lee Anne Ulrich, Brittany Graft, Laura Petka, Leah Henry, and Stephanie Lauck
Sarah Sparling, Lee Anne Ulrich, Brittany Graft, Laura Petka, Leah Henry, Stephanie Lauck Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Jenifer Valentine, Natalie Dossett, and Caroline Gehan
Jenifer Valentine, Natalie Dossett, Caroline Gehan Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Sheldon Arora, Diane Fullingim, and Jenny Hanlon
Sheldon Arora, Diane Fullingim, Jenny Hanlon Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Nesta Murphy and Karra Hixon
Nesta Murphy, Karra Hixon Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Tricia Roos, Hilary Graham, and Ashley Lyon
Tricia Roos, Hilary Graham, Ashley Lyon Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Megan Mattingly, Stephanie Brigger, Lizzie Adsit
Megan Mattingly, Stephanie Brigger, Lizzie Adsit Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
What: Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Under the Moonlight Gala

Where: 141 Manufacturing Street mixed-use development

The 411: Supporters of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas donned their cutest, most colorful spring dresses on May 5 for the Cinco de Mayo-themed fiesta, Bajo La Luz De La Luna

Attendees gathered at sunset for the organization's first in-person gala since the pandemic pause. Chaired by April and Chad Cook, along with Holly and Paul Wittorf and honorary chairs Haylie and Bert Crouch, the event raised funds for RMHD, a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill children who travel to Dallas seeking medical treatment in area hospitals.

Cinco de Mayo was the perfect way to bring back the beloved gala, said RMHD chief development officer Diane Fullingim.

“Up until 2020, the Under the Moonlight gala had been the pinnacle of our spring fundraising season, raising over $3.5 million for the House since 2005,” she said. “Getting to have the event in-person this year after such a long absence was an absolute blessing, and that excitement was palpable in the room."

Guests enjoyed the music of a mariachi band and noshed on authentic Mexican cuisine and sipped Osadía tequila tastings. The industrial space had been transformed by event producer extraordinaire Hamilton A. Sneed of HAS Events, with hundreds of bright tissue paper blooms, pinatas, colorful fringe, and sparkling lights.

A competitive auction included such fabulous items as a private suite for 21 at the Kenny Chesney concert at AT&T Stadium, a one-week luxury home escape in 30A Florida, and a VIP Mavericks basketball experience.

While exact figures were not made available, the organization says it "smashed" its fundraising goals.

Who: John Pool, Kelly Pool, Brandon Danna, Samantha Avila, Kathleen Kyle, Kim Cummings, Tresia Nwamadi, Sarah Sparling, Lee Anne Ulrich, Brittany Graft, Laura Petka, Leah Henry, Stephanie Lauck, Jenifer Valentine, Natalie Dossett, Caroline Gehan, Sheldon Arora, Jenny Hanlon, Nesta Murphy, Karra Hixon, Tricia Roos, Hilary Graham, Ashley Lyon, Megan Mattingly, Stephanie Brigger, and Lizzie Adsit.

