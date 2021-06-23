Dallas dandies don their '20s best for Gatsby-style garden soiree

What: A Gatsby Garden Soirée

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The 411: Dressed in roaring ’20s attire and looking "so cool" like Gatsby himself, guests came from near and far to indulge in the Dallas Arboretum’s "Gatsby Garden Soirée"-themed Food and Wine Festival on Thursday, June 10.

Braving the evening heat — some donning parasols and vintage fans — they strolled the garden while enjoying live music, fine wines, craft beer, and delectable small plates prepared by top local chefs.

It was all arranged under the guidance of event chair Alicia Voltmer and chef chair Sharon Van Meter.

Chefs John Tesar (Knife Dallas) and Casey La Rue (Carte Blanche) prepared a special experience for VIPs, which included a champagne tower.

Other notable chefs involved included Dunia Borga (La Duni Baking Studio), Matt McCallister (Homewood), Andrea Meyer (Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie), Dan Landsberg (Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge), Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (José), Nikky Phinyawatana (Asian Mint), and many more.

After Thursday night’s festival, guests could return to the Arboretum on Saturday and Sunday for a Garden Market experience. The “farmers market” style event featured dozens of local vendors showcasing their products for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden.

Who: Connie Ball, Carrie Dubberley, Linda Williamson, Terrie Riggs, Allison Brim, Joe Estelle, Peter Griess, Tiffany Reese, Sheetal, Dipesh Patel, Meredith Lavallais, Delores Melton, David Fitzgerald, Sarah Fitzgerald, Jason Hussey, Rebecca Hussey, Arquila Todd, Monica Anderson, Chaley Pettit, Margo Moore, Paul Maletic, Courtney Maletic, Steve DeShazo, and Monica Narula.