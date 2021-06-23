Home » Society
Flappers and flowers

Dallas dandies don their '20s best for Gatsby-style garden soiree

By
Connie Ball, Carrie Dubberley, Linda Williamson, Terrie Riggs
Connie Ball, Carrie Dubberley, Linda Williamson, Terrie Riggs Photo by Steve Foxall
Peter Griess, Tiffany Reese, Sheetal, Dipesh Patel
Peter Griess, Tiffany Reese, Sheetal, Dipesh Patel Photo by Steve Foxall
Allison Brim, Joe Estelle
Allison Brim, Joe Estelle Photo by Steve Foxall
Alicia Voltmer
Alicia Voltmer Photo by Steve Foxall
Meredith Lavallais, Delores Melton
Meredith Lavallais, Delores Melton Photo by Steve Foxall
David and Sarah Fitzgerald, Jason and Rebecca Hussey
David Fitzgerald, Sarah Fitzgerald, Jason Hussey, Rebecca Hussey Photo by Steve Foxall
Arquila Todd, Monica Anderson
Arquila Todd, Monica Anderson  Photo by Steve Foxall
Chef Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint
Chef Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint. Photo by Steve Foxall
Chaley Pettit, Margo Moore, Courtney and Paul Maletic
Chaley Pettit, Margo Moore,  Paul Maletic, Courtney Maletic Photo by Steve Foxall
Steve DeShazo, Chef Sharon Van Meter
Steve DeShazo, Chef Sharon Van Meter Photo by Steve Foxall
Chef John Tesar
Chef John Tesar (left) prepares food for VIP guests in A Tasteful Place. Photo by Steve Foxall
Chef Dunia Borga, Monica Narula
Chef Dunia Borga of La Duni Baking Studio serves dessert to Monica Narula. Photo by Steve Foxall
What: A Gatsby Garden Soirée

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The 411: Dressed in roaring ’20s attire and looking "so cool" like Gatsby himself, guests came from near and far to indulge in the Dallas Arboretum’s "Gatsby Garden Soirée"-themed Food and Wine Festival on Thursday, June 10.

Braving the evening heat — some donning parasols and vintage fans — they strolled the garden while enjoying live music, fine wines, craft beer, and delectable small plates prepared by top local chefs.

It was all arranged under the guidance of event chair Alicia Voltmer and chef chair Sharon Van Meter.

Chefs John Tesar (Knife Dallas) and Casey La Rue (Carte Blanche) prepared a special experience for VIPs, which included a champagne tower.

Other notable chefs involved included Dunia Borga (La Duni Baking Studio), Matt McCallister (Homewood), Andrea Meyer (Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie), Dan Landsberg (Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge),  Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (José), Nikky Phinyawatana (Asian Mint), and many more.

After Thursday night’s festival, guests could return to the Arboretum on Saturday and Sunday for a Garden Market experience. The “farmers market” style event featured dozens of local vendors showcasing their products for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden.

Who: Connie Ball, Carrie Dubberley, Linda Williamson, Terrie Riggs, Allison Brim, Joe Estelle, Peter Griess, Tiffany Reese, Sheetal, Dipesh Patel, Meredith Lavallais, Delores Melton, David Fitzgerald, Sarah Fitzgerald, Jason Hussey, Rebecca Hussey, Arquila Todd, Monica Anderson, Chaley Pettit, Margo Moore,  Paul Maletic, Courtney Maletic, Steve DeShazo, and Monica Narula

