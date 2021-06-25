ATTPAC revives glittering gala with Hamilton mega-star at the mike

Galas are returning to Dallas, and that includes the new-ish one put on by the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Bravo!, which had its society debut in 2019 and then paused for the pandemic, will stage a comeback on Friday, November 19, in the Winspear Opera House.

The evening will honor local philanthropy legends Diane and Hal Brierley, who have leant their "treasure and time" (as ATTPAC president and CEO Debbie Storey put it at the announcement event) to practically every cultural institution in Dallas.

Co-chairs Sheryl Adkins-Green and Kristi Sherrill Hoyl have planned an event that will begin with a progressive cocktail hour on all levels of the opera house and then segue a three-course seated dinner and an array of performances from local artists and arts organizations.

The grand finale will be an intimate, cabaret-style performance on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage in Margaret McDermott Hall, with Broadway star Phillipa Soo as the featured artist.

Soo originated the role of Eliza Schuyler in the hit musical Hamilton, and before that gained acclaim for originating the role of Natasha in the musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

"This year we are so pleased to celebrate Diane and Hal Brierley in recognition of their generous and sustained commitment to the Center and the impact they continue to have across the Arts District and this community," says Storey. "After the success of our 10th anniversary celebration in 2019, we are thrilled to be coming out of our COVID intermission to once again host an in-person gala with friends and supporters of the Center."

Ticket and sponsorship information can be found at bravo.attpac.org.