All the Food Events You Can Eat
Tailgate tops the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
December is here and with it comes a week full of festive foodie events, from ornament painting with cocktails to holiday high tea. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be in town. But be sure to save the date for Monday, December 9, when CultureMap Dallas will host The Tailgate, a sports-themed tailgate party and tasting event.
Tuesday, December 3
Texas Lightning Classic at Midnight Rambler
The underground cocktail lounge at the Hotel Joule will host its second annual fundraiser for the Southern Smoke Foundation featuring cocktails from guest Texas bartenders. Participating bars include Bad News Bar from Houston (known for its Ramos Gin Fizz), Drinkwell in Austin, and Midnight Rambler itself. The $30 ticket includes three drinks and the party starts at 8 pm.
Wednesday, December 4
Christmas Paint & Sip at Miriam Cocina
Sip cocktails while painting your own ceramic ornament during this festive class at Miriam Cocina. The class will take place in the restaurant’s private dining room and includes two holiday cocktails, appetizers, an ornament, and all painting supplies. Class is $45 plus gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Thursday, December 5
Holiday Night Market at Central Market
O come all ye “tasteful” to the gourmet grocer’s village-inspired night market. Mingle through holiday bites, desserts, wine tastings, chef demos, and more. Tickets are $10 and include a reusable shopping bag plus a $10 off coupon for purchases of $50 or more. The event will run from 5–8 pm at all locations, including Lovers Lane, Preston Royal, and Plano.
Saturday, December 7
Royal Holiday High Tea at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas
The newly transformed Ritz-Carlton property in Las Colinas (formerly a Four Seasons Resort) will host a chic take on traditional high tea in its sophisticated Bar Juniper. The $95 price ($55 for children 5–12) includes bubbly, bites, and holiday beverages. Two seating times are 12 pm and 3 pm all Saturdays in December.
Food Truck Pop-up at The Shops at Park Lane
Shopping center is hosting an appearance by Palmer's Hot Chicken, the Nashville hot chicken restaurant (and Guy Fieri favorite), who will park their food truck across from Bowl & Barrel at 8084 Park Ln. #145 from 12-4 pm. It's one in a series for The Shops, who will host food trucks for the next three Saturdays in a row — part of their effort to support locally owned businesses, while giving shoppers some fun surprise snacks.
Santos Spirits Meet-and-Greet with Guy Fieri
Food Network star Guy Fieri will be in Dallas as part of a meet-and-greet. The Emmy Award-winning chef and philanthropist is coming to Dallas in support of his and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand. Fieri will make an appearance at Spec’s at 9500 N. Central Expressway #200, on Saturday, December 7 from 6:30-7:30 pm, when he'll be mixing with fans, smiling for photo ops, and signing bottles.
Monday, December 9
The Tailgate at The Empire Room
Join CultureMap Dallas and Verizon for a celebration of Dallas sports and sports fanatics with a tailgate-themed party at The Empire Room. There’ll be tailgate-inspired bites, premium cocktails, memorabilia from sports legends for bidding, and game-day fun. More than a dozen participating restaurants include JOA Grill, Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse, Postino, Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie, and McRae's American Bistro & Cocktails. General admission tickets are $50 with entry at 7 pm. Or go VIP for $75 and get admission at 6 pm, a dedicated VIP bar, elevated cocktail tasting, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with a top Dallas athlete.