Doggone gone

SPCA of Texas collars nearly $500,000 for animal care at 2021 Dallas Fur Ball

SPCA of Texas collars nearly $500K for animal care at Dallas Fur Ball

Elizabeth Keckeisen, Mary Keckeisen
Elizabeth Keckeisen, Mary Keckeisen  Photo by Thomas Garza
Daryl Roberts, Rebecca Roberts, Rebecca Marabito
Daryl Roberts, Rebecca Roberts, Rebecca Marabito  Photo by Thomas Garza
Anthony Sims, Amber Sims
Anthony Sims, Amber Sims  Photo by Thomas Garza
Julie Eenigenburg
Julie Eenigenburg with Leo the dog. Photo by Thomas Garza
Brian Curtis
Brian Curtis Photo by Thomas Garza
Virginia Do, Mark Hoglander, Dhruva Patel, Frances Ethus, Kerri Lin, Hiren Patel
Virginia Do, Mark Hoglander, Dhruva Patel, Frances Ethus, Kerri Lin, Hiren Patel Photo by Thomas Garza
Karen Froehlich, Mandy Strauss
Karen Froehlich, Mandy Strauss  Photo by Thomas Garza
Ted Kincaid, Steve Atkinson
Ted Kincaid, Steve Atkinson  Photo by Thomas Garza
Mark Soto, Amy Brightwell
Mark Soto, Amy Brightwell  Photo by Thomas Garza
Fur Ball 2021
Paddles were raised for a doggone good cause. Photo by Thomas Garza
Brian Curtis, Hiren Patel, Karen Froehlich, Dhruva Patel, Anthony Sims, Rebecca Marabito, Amber Sims, Grant Snyder
Brian Curtis, Hiren Patel, Karen Froehlich, Dhruva Patel, Anthony Sims, Rebecca Marabito, Amber Sims, and Grant Snyder on stage. Photo by Thomas Garza
Dr. Richard Gray, Marsha Pendleton-Gray
Dr. Richard Gray, Marsha Pendleton-Gray  Photo by Thomas Garza
What: Fur Ball benefiting SPCA of Texas

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas

The 411: Animal lovers from across Dallas-Fort Worth gathered at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on Saturday, October 2 to salute the bond between people and pets — and raise money for a doggone good cause. Proceeds from Fur Ball help the SPCA of Texas, the leading animal welfare agency in North Texas, continue to rescue, heal, and find homes for thousands of animals in the community.

Fur Ball chairs Hiren and Dhruva Patel and host committee chair Rebecca Marabito welcomed guests into a space that dazzled in SPCA's signature purple, with decor that included bright, cheerful photos and heartfelt stories about animals the organization has helped recently.

Patrons cuddled with adorable puppies, sipped signature Purple Pooch and Pink Rabbit cocktails, and perused silent auction items organized by Amber and Anthony Sims, which included trips, jewelry, and — what else? — bedazzled dog beds.

During a dinner of petite grilled sirloin steak and pesto roasted chicken, emcee Brian Curtis, auctioneer Grant Snyder, SPCA president Karen Froehlich, and special guests (both of the two-legged and four-legged variety) got the crowd fired up for the cause. They did an exceedingly good job because guests bid fast and furiously in a live auction.

As a finale, an anonymous donor challenged everyone to give during a "Pony Up for Paws" raise-the-paddle fundraising effort, and they matched their gifts two to one, up to $50,000. 

In all, an impressive $490,000 was raised for the SPCA of Texas.

To celebrate, guests danced the night away to the high-voltage tunes provided by DJ LC.

Who: Elizabeth Keckeisen, Mary KeckeisenTed Kincaid, Steve AtkinsonMark Soto, Amy Brightwell, Mandy StraussVirginia Do, Mark Hoglander, Frances Ethus, Kerri Lin, Daryl Roberts, Rebecca Roberts, Dr. Richard Gray, Marsha Pendleton-Gray, and Julie Eenigenburg.

