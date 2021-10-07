SPCA of Texas collars nearly $500,000 for animal care at 2021 Dallas Fur Ball

What: Fur Ball benefiting SPCA of Texas

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas

The 411: Animal lovers from across Dallas-Fort Worth gathered at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on Saturday, October 2 to salute the bond between people and pets — and raise money for a doggone good cause. Proceeds from Fur Ball help the SPCA of Texas, the leading animal welfare agency in North Texas, continue to rescue, heal, and find homes for thousands of animals in the community.

Fur Ball chairs Hiren and Dhruva Patel and host committee chair Rebecca Marabito welcomed guests into a space that dazzled in SPCA's signature purple, with decor that included bright, cheerful photos and heartfelt stories about animals the organization has helped recently.

Patrons cuddled with adorable puppies, sipped signature Purple Pooch and Pink Rabbit cocktails, and perused silent auction items organized by Amber and Anthony Sims, which included trips, jewelry, and — what else? — bedazzled dog beds.

During a dinner of petite grilled sirloin steak and pesto roasted chicken, emcee Brian Curtis, auctioneer Grant Snyder, SPCA president Karen Froehlich, and special guests (both of the two-legged and four-legged variety) got the crowd fired up for the cause. They did an exceedingly good job because guests bid fast and furiously in a live auction.

As a finale, an anonymous donor challenged everyone to give during a "Pony Up for Paws" raise-the-paddle fundraising effort, and they matched their gifts two to one, up to $50,000.

In all, an impressive $490,000 was raised for the SPCA of Texas.

To celebrate, guests danced the night away to the high-voltage tunes provided by DJ LC.

Who: Elizabeth Keckeisen, Mary Keckeisen, Ted Kincaid, Steve Atkinson, Mark Soto, Amy Brightwell, Mandy Strauss, Virginia Do, Mark Hoglander, Frances Ethus, Kerri Lin, Daryl Roberts, Rebecca Roberts, Dr. Richard Gray, Marsha Pendleton-Gray, and Julie Eenigenburg.