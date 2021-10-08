Home » Society
Lunch Becomes Her

Dallas chicks enjoy a golden afternoon toasting beloved Hollywood star

Dallas chicks enjoy a golden afternoon toasting beloved Hollywood star

By
Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters, Anissa Reil, Allana Luterman
Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters, Anissa Reil, Allana Luterman Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Carly Dunson Shannon Phillips, Mandy Bain, Suzanne Bright
Carly Dunson, Shannon Phillips, Mandy Bain, Suzanne Bright Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Lauren Purvis, Kristin Varel, Jess Bass Bolander, Ashley Nowak
Lauren Purvis, Kristin Varel, Jess Bass Bolander, Ashley Nowak Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Goldie Hawn cutout
Goldie Hawn still welcomed the crowd (in cut-out form). Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
A room full of Goldie Hawns
A room full of Goldies. Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Tina Hucklebridge, Molly Dorsey, Stacey Townsend, Kim Lewis-Gleason
Tina Hucklebridge, Molly Dorsey, Stacey Townsend, Kim Lewis-Gleason Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Paige McDaniel, Peggy Sewell, Josie Sewell, Jacqueline Sewell with 2021 Partners for Children Award presented to the Sewell Family
Paige McDaniel, Peggy Sewell, Josie Sewell, Jacqueline Sewell Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Pat McEvoy (Chick Lit Luncheon honorary chair), Claire Emanuelson (Chick Lit Luncheon chair)
Chick Lit Luncheon honorary chair Pat McEvoy and chair Claire Emanuelson Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Chick Lit Luncheon underwriting chairs Erin Pope, Hollee Hirzel
Chick Lit Luncheon underwriting chairs Erin Pope and Hollee Hirzel Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Joanna Clarke, Elizabeth Ward, Wendy Messman
Joanna Clarke, Elizabeth Ward, Wendy Messman Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
LaStarr Roberts, Jennifer LeLash, Maggie Kipp, Bryanna Roop
LaStarr Roberts, Jennifer LeLash, Maggie Kipp, Bryanna Roop Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Katie Levy, Stephanie Parkinson, Kristi McAllister, Kristin Merrill, Ida Gleaton, Karrie Cato
Katie Levy, Stephanie Parkinson, Kristi McAllister, Kristin Merrill, Ida Gleaton, Karrie Cato Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Chelsea Bailey, Caroline Mooi, Lane Pender, Lindsay Morris
Chelsea Bailey, Caroline Mooi, Lane Pender, Lindsay Morris Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Cindy Latch, Diane Hopson, Michelle Lauck, Lisa Raskin
Cindy Latch, Diane Hopson, Michelle Lauck, Lisa Raskin Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Mary Parker, Nancy Gopez
Mary Parker, Nancy Gopez Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Melissa Macatee
Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters, Anissa Reil, Allana Luterman
Carly Dunson Shannon Phillips, Mandy Bain, Suzanne Bright
Lauren Purvis, Kristin Varel, Jess Bass Bolander, Ashley Nowak
Goldie Hawn cutout
A room full of Goldie Hawns
Tina Hucklebridge, Molly Dorsey, Stacey Townsend, Kim Lewis-Gleason
Paige McDaniel, Peggy Sewell, Josie Sewell, Jacqueline Sewell with 2021 Partners for Children Award presented to the Sewell Family
Pat McEvoy (Chick Lit Luncheon honorary chair), Claire Emanuelson (Chick Lit Luncheon chair)
Chick Lit Luncheon underwriting chairs Erin Pope, Hollee Hirzel
Joanna Clarke, Elizabeth Ward, Wendy Messman
LaStarr Roberts, Jennifer LeLash, Maggie Kipp, Bryanna Roop
Katie Levy, Stephanie Parkinson, Kristi McAllister, Kristin Merrill, Ida Gleaton, Karrie Cato
Chelsea Bailey, Caroline Mooi, Lane Pender, Lindsay Morris
Cindy Latch, Diane Hopson, Michelle Lauck, Lisa Raskin
Mary Parker, Nancy Gopez

The Community Partners of Dallas Chick Lit Luncheon is typically held in the spring, and this year's attendees maintained that mindset by showing up at the Hilton Anatole on September 24 dressed in their floral best.

Even though celebrity speaker Goldie Hawn did not attend in person due to coronavirus concerns, her presence permeated the event with life-size cardboard cut-outs and a hand-held mask of her famous face at every seat.

The Oscar-winning actress and best-selling author instead participated in a pre-recorded conversation with NBC 5 anchor Laura Harris, where she dished on everything from the role that got away (hint: Meryl Streep ended up playing the musical mom who entertains three blasts from the past on a Greek island) to the actor she'd most like to work with (fellow funnyman Jim Carrey).

The literary luncheon — presented by Dr. Robert and Lara Tafel with Claire Emanuelson serving as chairwoman, Pat McEvoy as honorary chair, and Hollee Hirzel and Erin Pope as underwriting co-chairs — also gave Hawn a chance to discuss her two books: a 2005 memoir called A Lotus Grows in the Mud and 2011's 10 Mindful Minutes (a copy of which could be found in each guest's swag bag.

The star is also the founder of The Goldie Hawn Foundation, a nonprofit that helps equip children with social and emotional skills.

That dovetails nicely with Community Partners of Dallas' mission, which helps bring safety and restore dignity to abused and neglected children by providing support to Dallas County Child Protective Services.

CPD's president and CEO, Paige McDaniel, was on hand to present the Sewell family with this year's Partners for Children award, which honors a person or organization that demonstrates outstanding support of the community's in-need children.

Cheering from crowd were Libby Hunt, Mersina Stubbs, Pryor Lancaster, LaStarr Roberts, Jennifer LeLash, Maggie Kipp, Bryanna Roop, Nancy GopezLaura Whitfield, Kacy DillardStephanie Cao, Rachel Trowbridge, Kylie Gutzman, Mary ParkerTina Hucklebridge, Molly Dorsey, Stacey Townsend, Kim Lewis-GleasonLauren Purvis, Jess Bass Bolander, Ashley Nowak, Lauren Hancock, Kim TingleJourdy Wallace, Lauren BaldwinTucker EnthovenTina Christensen, Heather Briggs, Rana Chehabi, and Shelley Capriotti.

Read These Next
Major Attaway in Aladdin on Broadway
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Sunie Solomon, Kelly Carter, Lindsay Ballotta
Dallas socialites exhibit the art of fashion at Crystal Charity event
Country singer Crystal Gayle
Country music icon Crystal Gayle blows through North Texas on tour