Goldie Hawn to help bring in the Benjamins at chicks' favorite Dallas luncheon

One of Dallas' favorite fundraising luncheons, normally held in the spring, has circled a date on the fall calendar and landed a big Hollywood star: Goldie Hawn will be the featured speaker for the 15th Annual Chick Lit Luncheon, benefiting Community Partners of Dallas, on September 24 at the Hilton Anatole.

The event is presented by Dr. Robert and Lara Tafel with Claire Emanuelson serving as chairwoman, Pat McEvoy as honorary chair, and Hollee Hirzel and Erin Pope as underwriting co-chairs.

"We cannot wait to see all of our friends and supporters in person for the 15th annual Chick Lit Luncheon," says Community Partners president and CEO Paige McDaniel in a release. "Our traditionally spring event will enjoy a one-time-only fall date, and what better way to celebrate than to have the inimitable Goldie Hawn as our featured speaker.

"Not only is Goldie beloved for her countless onscreen roles, she is also a tireless advocate for children, which aligns beautifully with CPD’s ongoing work on behalf of the abused and neglected children we serve.”

Perhaps best known for her roles in classic comedies like Private Benjamin and Overboard, Hawn won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the 1969 film Cactus Flower. (Her First Wives Club co-star Diane Keaton was to have been the 2020 Chick Lit Luncheon speaker, but that event was canceled due to the pandemic. Fingers crossed they'll make it a trifecta and line up the third "wife," Bette Midler, next year.)

A lesser-known fact is that Hawn is also a best-selling author of two books, a 2005 memoir, A Lotus Grows in the Mud, and in 2011, 10 Mindful Minutes, "offering guidance on raising healthy, joyful and resilient children," the release says. In 2015, Hawn released the followup practical application, 10 Mindful Minutes: A Journal.

She also founded The Goldie Hawn Foundation, a nonprofit that helps equip children with social and emotional skills.

The Chick Lit luncheon will include a wine reception followed by a seated luncheon and remarks by Hawn. Tables begin at $2,500 and are on sale now; individual tickets will go on sale in September if space permits.

Proceeds go to Community Partners of Dallas, which, since 1989, has helped to bring safety and restored dignity to abused and neglected children by providing support to Dallas County Child Protective Services.

For more information, visit the event website.