DIFFA/Dallas' juicy outdoor fundraiser sizzles in new location

DIFFA Burgers & Burgundy 2021
The 12th annual DIFFA Burgers & Burgundy took place at Peace Plaza. Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Terri Provencal, Ramino Garza
Terri Provencal, Ramino Garza Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Al James, Scott Stout, Wesley Dowden
Event chair Al James, Scott Stout, Wesley Dowden Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Jason and Brittanie Oleniczak
Jason and Brittanie Oleniczak Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Haley Clark, Chelsea Richardson
Haley Clark, Chelsea Richardson  Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
D'Andra Simmons, Amy Vanderoef, Rhonda Sargent Chambers
D'Andra Simmons, Amy Vanderoef, Rhonda Sargent Chambers Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Doug Cochran, Lynae Fearing
Doug Cochran, Lynae Fearing Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Chef Luke Rogers (Cathedral Bistro)
Chef Luke Rogers from Cathedral Bistro Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Catherine Gibson, Dalton Gibson
Catherine and Dalton Gibson  Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Sarah Wheeler, Katie O'Brien
Sarah Wheeler, Katie O'Brien Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Mathew Zokai, Wesley Dowden, Olivia Williams
Mathew Zokai, Wesley Dowden, Olivia Williams Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Derek Selders, Jeff Lisieski, Javier Couto
Derek Selders, Jeff Lisieski, Javier Couto Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Karla Noone, Parker Williams
Karla Noone, Parker Williams Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
Allison Drake, Will Henderson
Allison Drake, Will Henderson Photo by Danny Campbell and Thomas Garza
This year, DIFFA/Dallas supporters switched it up for the 12th annual Burgers + Burgundy event on October 8. Instead of being held at Klyde Warren Park, the fundraiser took place at Cathedral of Hope's Peace Plaza, right next to DIFFA beneficiary the Resource Center.

Presented by chef John Tesar and Patron publisher Terri Provencal, with event chair Al James, the popular event encouraged attendees to come hungry — and thirsty.

Partygoers sampled a wide variety of mouthwatering burgers created by John Tesar (Knife, Knife & Spoon, Knife Burger), Joshua Smith (Alltown Fresh Boston), Sharon Van Meter (Beckley 1115), Luke Rogers (Cathedral Bistro), Rodman Shields (The Common Table), Samir Dhurandhar (Nick and Sam’s), Dan Landsberg (Ellie’s), Jimmy Contreras (Taco y Vino), and Jose Meza (Jalisco Norte).

After enjoying the sliders, guests ended their evening on a sweet note with desserts and adorable mini burger cupcakes from Krafty Kween Lio Botello.

The night also featured a silent auction stocked with experiences from the hottest restaurants around town, with all proceeds directly benefited DIFFA/Dallas.

Spotted raising a glass were D’Andra Simmons, Greg Haynes Johnson, Zach Hess, Lynae Fearing, Clint Bradley, Darin Kunz, Brittanie Oleniczack, Justin Bundick, Tim Garippa, Cynthia Smoot, Don Gaiser, Karla Noone, Parker Williams, Paul Hollowell, Ronak Assadi, and Neil Patel.

During the event, the much-anticipated 2021-22 DIFFA/Dallas Style Council Ambassadors and DIFFA Legends were announced.

Joining the prestigious Style Council are Alison Volk, Chris Angelle, David Dummer, David Putnam, David Weir, JD Miller, Ken Weber, Kimberly Alexander, Neil Thomas, and Yana Greenstein.

Being honored this season as a DIFFA Legends are Carol Hatton, Darin Kunz, Don Gaiser, Greg Johnson, Mai Caldwell, Nickki St. George, Ralph Randall, Shayne Robinson, and Simona Beal.

DIFFA/Dallas’ annual gala, House of DIFFA — chaired by Clint Bradley, Justin Bundick, Jim DiMarino, and Brittanie Oleniczack — will be held on May 7, 2022, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The 30th anniversary gala is taking its inspiration from the popular television show Pose, with this year’s theme named as House of Extravaganza.

Hosting approximately 2,000 patrons, House of DIFFA is the event of the Dallas season, showcasing a curated selection of one-of-a-kind, tailored jackets with all proceeds going toward grants for HIV/AIDS service organizations in North Texas. 

DIFFA/Dallas’ Holiday Wreath Collection will be held on Thursday, November 18, at the Trade Mart at Dallas Market Center from 6-9 pm. The Holiday Wreath collection showcases a curated selection of one-of-a-kind wreaths, and tickets are $75 per person.

For more information regarding tickets or how to get involved, please visit www.diffadallas.org.

