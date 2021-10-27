Chic young Dallasites fill their dance cards at punched-up Two x Two First Look party

What: Two x Two First Look

Where: Highland Park Village

The 411: Two x Two for AIDS and Art hosted its annual preview party, First Look, on Thursday, October 21. Held at a surprising new location, Highland Park Village, this marked the first time the glamorous soiree had taken place away from the Rachofsky House (which was spiffing up to host the Two x Two gala two nights later).

First Look gave guests the chance to preview a selection of the 130 artworks and luxury items that would be auctioned at the 22nd annual black-tie gala on Saturday evening.

Two x Two hosts Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, and Two x Two director Melissa Ireland, welcomed guests to the party, a sleek al fresco affair. Attendees sipped and strolled throughout the village, tucking into shops with art on display — including Ceron, Dior, Alexander McQueen, Hadleigh's, Valentino, and Tom Ford.

Upon arrival, patrons received a "dance card" to be punched when visiting participating retailers. Those with fully punched cards at the end could enter a drawing for a $10,000 Highland Park Village shopping spree, which took place at a Todd Events-designed dessert party at The Conservatory on Two.

Decidedly more casual but no less chic than the gala, First Look traditionally attracts a younger coterie of art-minded philanthropists — the next generation of Dallasites passionate about Two x Two's support of amfAR’s AIDS research initiatives and the Dallas Museum of Art’s contemporary art acquisitions and exhibitions.

Who: Annika Cail, Arisha Smith, Abigail Perpall, Audrey Defforey, Bela Cooley, Celia Rogge, Stephanie Seay, Blake Shipp, Lindsay Shipp, Kristie Ramirez, Leisa Street, Brian Bolke, Todd Fiscus, Brooke Hortenstine, Chris Kimbrough, Marjon Henderson, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Karl Michael, Christian Munoz, Jordan Jones Munoz, Gene Jones, Meredith Counce, Elisa Summers, Keenan Walker, Erin Cluley, Tearlach Cluley, Jamie O'banion, Bina Palnitkar, Jeff Richardson, Gray Malin, Simone Lopes, Medley Turner, Worth Turner, Lele Sadhougi, Armand Sadhougi, Reed Robertson, Kara Goss, Korey Williams, Michael Fountas, David Liu Jr., Rae Liu, Kurt Johnson, Kendall Coleman, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Mike Arnold, Dana Arnold.