Arty party

Chic young Dallasites fill their dance cards at punched-up Two x Two First Look party

Chic Dallasites fill dance cards at punched-up Two x Two First Look

By
Jamie O'banion, Bina Palnitkar
Jamie O'banion, Bina Palnitkar Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Kendall Coleman, Taylor Tomasi Hill
Kendall Coleman, Taylor Tomasi Hill Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Reed Robertson, Kara Goss, Korey Williams
Reed Robertson, Kara Goss, Korey Williams Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Lele Sadhougi, Armand Sadhougi
Lele Sadhougi, Armand Sadhougi Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Cindy Rachofsky
Cindy Rachofsky shows off her "dance card." Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Jeff Richardson, Gray Malin, Simone Lopes, Medley Turner, Worth Turner
Jeff Richardson, Gray Malin, Simone Lopes, Medley Turner, Worth Turner Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Erin and Tearlach Cluley
Erin Cluley, Tearlach Cluley Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Christian Munoz, Jordan Jones Munoz, Gene Jones, Meredith Counce
Christian Munoz, Jordan Jones Munoz, Gene Jones, Meredith Counce Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Elisa Summers, Keenan Walker
Elisa Summers, Keenan Walker Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Karl Michael
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Karl Michael Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Carlos Alonso-Parada, Nolan Kiser
Carlos Alonso-Parada, Nolan Kiser Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Brooke Hortenstine, Chris Kimbrough, Marjon Henderson
Brooke Hortenstine, Chris Kimbrough, Marjon Henderson Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Brian Bolke, Todd Fiscus
Brian Bolke, Todd Fiscus Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Blake Shipp, Lindsay Shipp, Kristie Ramirez, Leisa Street
Blake Shipp, Lindsay Shipp, Kristie Ramirez, Leisa Street Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Audrey Defforey, Bela Cooley, Celia Rogge, Stephanie Seay
Audrey Defforey, Bela Cooley, Celia Rogge, Stephanie Seay Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Highland Park Village Theater
The party took place at Highland Park Village. Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Annika Cail, Arisha Smith, Abigail Perpall
Annika Cail, Arisha Smith, Abigail Perpall Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Lisa Runyon, John Runyon
Lisa Runyon, John Runyon Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Michael Fountas, David Liu Jr., Rae Liu, Kurt Johnson
Michael Fountas, David Liu Jr., Rae Liu, Kurt Johnson Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Mike and Dana Arnold
Mike Arnold, Dana Arnold Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Two x Two First Look 2021
Guests view art at Tom Ford. Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
What: Two x Two First Look

Where: Highland Park Village

The 411: Two x Two for AIDS and Art hosted its annual preview party, First Look, on Thursday, October 21. Held at a surprising new location, Highland Park Village, this marked the first time the glamorous soiree had taken place away from the Rachofsky House (which was spiffing up to host the Two x Two gala two nights later).

First Look gave guests the chance to preview a selection of the 130 artworks and luxury items that would be auctioned at the 22nd annual black-tie gala on Saturday evening.

Two x Two hosts Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, and Two x Two director Melissa Ireland, welcomed guests to the party, a sleek al fresco affair. Attendees sipped and strolled throughout the village, tucking into shops with art on display — including Ceron, Dior, Alexander McQueen, Hadleigh's, Valentino, and Tom Ford.

Upon arrival, patrons received a "dance card" to be punched when visiting participating retailers. Those with fully punched cards at the end could enter a drawing for a $10,000 Highland Park Village shopping spree, which took place at a Todd Events-designed dessert party at The Conservatory on Two.

Decidedly more casual but no less chic than the gala, First Look traditionally attracts a younger coterie of art-minded philanthropists — the next generation of Dallasites passionate about Two x Two's support of amfAR’s AIDS research initiatives and the Dallas Museum of Art’s contemporary art acquisitions and exhibitions.

Who: Annika Cail, Arisha Smith, Abigail PerpallAudrey Defforey, Bela Cooley, Celia Rogge, Stephanie SeayBlake Shipp, Lindsay Shipp, Kristie Ramirez, Leisa StreetBrian Bolke, Todd FiscusBrooke Hortenstine, Chris Kimbrough, Marjon HendersonCarolina Alvarez-Mathies, Karl MichaelChristian Munoz, Jordan Jones Munoz, Gene Jones, Meredith Counce, Elisa Summers, Keenan WalkerErin Cluley, Tearlach CluleyJamie O'banion, Bina PalnitkarJeff Richardson, Gray Malin, Simone Lopes, Medley Turner, Worth TurnerLele Sadhougi, Armand SadhougiReed Robertson, Kara Goss, Korey WilliamsMichael Fountas, David Liu Jr., Rae Liu, Kurt Johnson, Kendall Coleman, Taylor Tomasi HillKaleta Blaffer Johnson, Mike Arnold, Dana Arnold.

