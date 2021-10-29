Home » Society
Two x Two at 22

Dallas' most glorious gala and art auction draws a surreal $11 million

Dallas' most glorious gala and art auction draws a surreal $11 million

By
Ceron, Tracy Madans
Ceron, Tracy Madans Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Adam Lippes, Cornelia Guest
Adam Lippes, Cornelia Guest Photo by Kevin Tachman
Justin Whitman, Kimberly Whitman, Naznin and Mahmoud Khimji, Dirk Nowitzki, Jessica Nowitzki
Justin Whitman, Kimberly Whitman,  Naznin Khimji, Mahmoud Khimji, Dirk Nowitzki, Jessica Nowitzki Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
John Runyon, Lisa Runyon, Cindy Rachofsky, Howard Rachofsky
Co-hosts John Runyon, Lisa Runyon, Cindy Rachofsky, and Howard Rachofsky greet guests. Photo by Kevin Tachman
Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers, Hassan Pierre
Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers, Hassan Pierre Photo by Kevin Tachman
Elaine Agather, Nancy Dedman, Jerry Jones
Elaine Agather, Nancy Dedman, Jerry Jones Photo by Kevin Tachman
Deena Abdulaziz, Christen Wilson
Deena Abdulaziz, Christen Wilson Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Brittney Webb, Mark Solomon
Brittney Webb, Mark Solomon Photo by Kevin Tachman
Stephanie Seay, Bela Cooley
Stephanie Seay, Bela Cooley Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Kara Goss
Kara Goss Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Moll Anderson, Charlie Anderson
Moll Anderson, Charlie Anderson Photo by Kevin Tachman
Aindrea Emelife, Dana Arnold
Aindrea Emelife, Dana Arnold Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Lele Sadoughi, Armand Sadoughi, Elisa Summers, Stephen Summers
Lele Sadoughi, Armand Sadoughi, Elisa Summers, Stephen Summers Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
John Scott, Deborah Scott, Mariel Sholem, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Karl Michael
John Scott, Deborah Scott, Mariel Sholem, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Karl Michael Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Gerald, Electra, Kelli Ford
Gerald Ford, Electra Ford, Kelli Ford Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
James and Kristin Hallam
James Hallam, Kristin Hallam Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Simon Bland, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson
Simon Bland, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Jordan Jones Munoz, Christian Munoz
Jordan Jones Munoz, Christian Munoz Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Jack Moody, Elle Moody, Ross Moody
Jack Moody, Elle Moody, Ross Moody Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Yoshitomo Nara
Artist Yoshitomo Nara Photo by KevinTachman
Lauren Allday, Kevin Kramer
Lauren Allday, Kevin Kramer Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Rita Ora
Rita Ora performs. Photo by Kevin Tachman
Two x Two gala 2021
Cheers from the crowd. Photo by Kevin Tachman
Kristen Gibbins, Reed Gibbins
Kristen Gibbins, Reed Gibbins Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Teal Black
Teal Black Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Lee Evans Lee, Tina Craig, Leigh Ann Clark
Lee Evans Lee, Tina Craig, Leigh Ann Clark Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Alvise Orsini, Wes Gordon, Cornelia Guest, Geoffroy Von Raemdonck, Filippo Tattoni-Marcozzi, Paul Arnold
Alvise Orsini, Wes Gordon, Cornelia Guest, Geoffroy Von Raemdonck, Filippo Tattoni-Marcozzi, Paul Arnold Photo by Kevin Tachman
Susan and Bob Kaminski
Susan Kaminski, Bob Kaminski Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Phil and Samantha Wortley
Phil Wortley, Samantha Wortley Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Capera Ryan, Hugh Washburne
Capera Ryan, Hugh Washburne Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Bernard and Michelle Nussbaumer
Bernard Nussbaumer, Michelle Nussbaumer Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Channing Corbett
Channing Corbett Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Brian Bolke, Ceron, Faisal Halum, Todd Fiscus
Brian Bolke, Ceron, Faisal Halum, Todd Fiscus Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Cameron Silver, Stephen Farish
Cameron Silver, Stephen Farish Photo by Kevin Tachman
Muffin Lemak
Muffin Lemak Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture
Here's a statistic that'll make you drop your Dom Perignon: Of the $104 million raised for amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art in Two x Two Gala's 22 years, an eye-popping $11 million of it came at a gala last weekend. In the year of corona-recovery, 2021.

Cheers to their theme "Big Love."

On Saturday, October 23 (while the other half of the city was whooping it up at Cattle Baron's Ball), the sold-out, black-tie dinner and contemporary art auction attracted 490 guests to the Rachofsky House for what has become one of fall's grandest galas. Until last fall, that is, when we-all-know-what canceled the whole affair.

“Welcome back, and this year welcome back really means something," said Howard Rachofsky, who along with his wife, Cindy, founded the event and co-hosted with Lisa and John Runyon. "As we reflect on these past 18 months and the dramatic changes in everyone’s daily life, the opportunity to get together for two profoundly worthy causes is a reason to cheer. After a surreal absence last year, we are thrilled to be supporting amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art.” 

Presented by Nancy C. Rogers and designed by Todd Fiscus of Todd Events, the dinner took place in the traditional 7,000-square-foot geodesic dome tent, which soars 48 feet in the center. It was transformed into a space inspired by honored artist Yoshitomo Nara’s works: organic shapes and colors, a prominent leaf motif, and palettes of chartreuse, burgundy, orange, and ivory inside and outside of the tent.

The evening began with a Tequila Casa Dragones, Moët Hennessy USA, and Belvedere cocktail reception and an art and luxury item silent auction, followed by a seated, multicourse dinner. 

AmfAR co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy presented Nara with amfAR’s 2021 Award of Excellence for Artistic Contributions to the Fight Against AIDS.

After dinner, pop singer Rita Ora entertained with a set of her hits, including, "Let You Love Me,” “Ritual,” “Lonely Together,” and “Anywhere.”

There were 130 artworks offered in the live and silent auctions, plus a number of luxury and experiential packages. Conducted by Michael Macaulay of Sotheby's, the live auction featured works by María Berrío, Bosco Sodi, Asuka Anastacia OgawaPeter Bradley, Joel Mesler, Jiro Takamatsu, and Nara. When the final gavel was dropped, $11 million had been raised.

The party didn't stop when the bidding ceased. An after-party, presented by Neiman Marcus and conceptualized by Todd Events with the theme "Big Love," rocked the back garden of The Rachofsky House until the wee hours. It was officially the third party of the Two x Two weekend, as the First Look preview party had taken place two days earlier at Highland Park Village.

Two x Two has become the largest fundraiser in the United States for essential AIDS research at amfAR, as well as the largest single annual source of funds for contemporary art acquisitions at the DMA. Through its funding, the DMA has added more than 295 major works of contemporary art to its permanent collection. 

Notable gala attendees included Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki, Jerry and Gene Jones, Cornelia Guest, Adam Lippes, Justin and Kimberly Whitman, Jack Moody, Elle Moody, Ross Moody, Elaine and Neils Agather, Elisa and Stephen Summers, Nancy Dedman, Capera Ryan, Hugh Washburne, Wes Gordon, Geoffroy Von Raemdonck, Gerald Ford, Electra Ford, Kelli Ford, Hassan Pierre, Naznin and Mahmoud Khimji, Ceron, Tracy and Josh Madans, John and Deborah Scott, Mariel Sholem, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Karl Michael, Kristen and Reed Gibbins, Lele and Armand Sadoughi, Kara Goss, Stephanie Seay, Bela Cooley, Teal Black, Lee Evans Lee, Tina Craig, Leigh Ann Clark, Brittney Webb, Mark Solomon, Alvise Orsini, Filippo Tattoni-Marcozzi, Paul Arnold, Susan and Bob Kaminski, Phil and Samantha Wortley, Deena Abdulaziz, Christen Wilson, Muffin Lemak, Aindrea Emelife, Dana Arnold, Bernard and Michelle Nussbaumer, Channing Corbett, Moll and Charlie Anderson, Simon Bland, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Jordan Jones Munoz, Christian Munoz, Brian Bolke, Faisal Halum, Cameron Silver, Stephen Farish, Lauren Allday, Kevin Kramer, and James and Kristin Hallam

